Jeremy Clarkson has disputed recent reports that The Chase host Bradley Walsh is the UK’s richest TV presenter, with an estimated fortune of £18.6 million.

A fan tweeted Jeremy, saying: “I think Jeremy Clarkson is the UK’s richest TV presenter, he’s certainly worth way more than Bradley Walsh. All three The Grand Tour presenters according to Google are worth over £40 million.”

Replying to the follower, Jeremy was quick to wade in…

Jeremy Clarkson on why The Chase host Bradley Walsh isn’t the UK’s richest TV presenter

Replying to the fan, Jeremy insisted that the makers of the poll had forgotten somebody.

Replying to the twee, he said: “You’re forgetting Sir Attenborough.”

Bradley Walsh earned £3.5 million last year

Sir David Attenborough is one of the highest-paid people at the BBC, reportedly earning £1.1m each year. And the national treasure also makes money from Sky News and various media companies around the world.

His exact fortune isn’t known, but the website Celebrity Net Worth suggests that he’s worth around £11.8m. It’s thought that he earned over £1.3m last year. His role on the popular nature TV series Frozen Planet earned him over £3,000 a minute.

In comparison, The Chase host Bradley is said to have earned £3.5 million over the past year, thus making him the wealthiest TV presenter. Some people may have expected Ant and Dec to take top spot. But while their combined wealth may overshadow Bradley’s, neither are richer on their own.

A TV insider claimed to The Sun: “Bradley really is at the top of his game right now and is raking it in. He’s firmly established himself at the top of his profession and is the go-to man for both the BBC and ITV. And that shows no signs of slowing down either, as viewers can’t get enough of him.”

From The Chase to father-and-son road trips

Some might be surprised that Bradley has beaten the likes of Ant and Dec, Sir David and The Grand Tour hosts Jeremy, Richard Hammond and James May to top spot. However, his success in recent years has been undeniable.

He’s presented The Chase since 2009, in which time it’s become of the most successful UK game shows ever. He also hosted Cash Trapped from 2016 to 2019, and he’s even kept up his acting career too. Among other roles, he’s appeared in both Doctor Who and The Larkins in the last few years.

And since 2019, he’s starred in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad with his son Barney. In the show, they embark on road trips across various countries.

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for Bradley for comment.

