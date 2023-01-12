The Chase host Bradley Walsh called out for behaviour towards contestant last night

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was called out by viewers for his behaviour towards a contestant during yesterday’s show (Wednesday, January 11).

The host came under fire after he asked for a contestant’s age – something some viewers found to be “rude”.

Evie was a contestant on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

The Chase host Bradley Walsh under fire

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw four new contestants take on the Chaser in the hope of winning a big money prize.

Amongst the contestants on yesterday’s show was Evie, a 19-year-old zoo biology student from Corby.

Evie was third up to the plate, and it was during her round that Bradley Walsh asked his “rude” question.

During her cash builder round, Evie managed to answer six questions correctly.

This gave her £6,000 to play for in her Chase against Jenny Ryan. It’s safe to say that Bradley was impressed.

“How old are you?” he asked at the end of the cash builder. “19,” Evie replied.

Bradley pulled an impressed face. “Six grand. Impressive. Very good,” he said.

Evie’s racked up £6,000 in the cash builder (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers slam Bradley

Viewers of the show weren’t happy with Bradley for asking for Evie’s age.

“DON’T ASK A PLAYER THEIR AGE!!” one viewer of The Chase tweeted.

“Brad’s gone for the old ‘how old are you’ trick again. And the ‘good for a young player’ trick,” another unimpressed viewer wrote.

DON’T ASK A PLAYER THEIR AGE!!

“Me: ‘Don’t say it, don’t’ … Bradley: ‘How old are you?’ [eye roll emoji],” a third said.

“Bradley asking contestant how old they are klaxon!” another tweeted.

Evie fell against Jenny (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Evie wanted to use the money she could have won to get some driving lessons.

She said that if she won big, she’d want to go and visit her grandmother in Australia.

However, unfortunately for Evie, she wasn’t going to do either of those things as she didn’t manage to beat Jenny Ryan.

Despite a gallant effort, Jenny managed to catch up with the 19-year-old, sending her home empty-handed.

“You’re a good player and I’m sorry to lose you,” Bradley told her.

“But that is the way it goes, Evie.”

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

