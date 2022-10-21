The Chase viewers complain over Bradley Walsh’s behaviour after ‘awful’ comment

The Chase viewers took to Twitter to complain about Bradley Walsh and his behaviour following a comment the host made.

Viewers weren’t impressed when the host accused a contestant of being “too young” to know the answer to a question on the show.

Elizabeth was a contestant on last night’s edition of The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Bradley Walsh on The Chase last night?

Last night’s edition of The Chase saw four more contestants take on the Chaser in the hope of winning big.

Amongst the contestants was Elizabeth – a 37-year-old writer from Kenilworth.

It was during her stint taking on the Chaser that Bradley made his “awful” comment.

During her bout with The Beast, aka Mark Labbett, Elizabeth was asked a question about a quote Hollywood comedian Fanny Brice had made.

“Of which Hollywood actress did comedienne Fanny Brice say: ‘Wet, she’s a star. Dry, she ain’t’?” Bradley asked.

Elizabeth made her choice – Veronica Lake – but that didn’t stop Bradley from making a small comment.

“Ok, you’ve put – you’ll be too young to know this,” he said.

It seems as though Bradley was right as well because the correct answer was in fact – Esther Williams.

Bradley’s comment didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Viewers complain about Bradley Walsh’s comment

Viewers weren’t impressed with Bradley’s comment, with some even going so far as to brand it “totally annoying”.

“‘You’re too young to know this’ [BLEEP] OFF BRADLEY, IT’S CALLED GENERAL KNOWLEDGE!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Bradley saying ‘you’re too young to know this” kinda defeats the purpose of a general knowledge quiz show,’ another said.

“She’s too young? [Bleep] off Brad. Totally annoying,” a third wrote.

“Walsh is just awful and an insult to young people,” another ranted.

The Beast caught everyone! (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase last night?

It was a bit of a weird episode of The Chase last night.

Despite all four contestants having decent cash builder rounds, not a single one of them managed to evade the Beast.

This meant that there was no one to take him on in the Final Chase and no money to play for.

When all four contestants on a team are eliminated (which doesn’t happen often), a decision has to be made.

They then have one final chance to win some money – £4,000 – a grand each.

The team had to nominate one player to put as many steps between them and the Beast as possible, and named Kathy as their potential saviour.

Kathy managed to put 14 steps between the team and the Beast – but it just simply wasn’t meant to be for the team.

The Beast managed to catch up with them with 37 seconds remaining, despite Kathy having a couple of chances to push back.

“It so wasn’t your day,” Mark said.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

