The Catch on C5: All the burning questions we have after episode one

The first episode of The Catch has landed and we’ve been left with some burning questions – so here’s our review.

In Wednesday’s episode of the Channel 5 drama (January 25), we met Ed Collier who seemed eager to protect his close knit family at all costs.

So far, so normal, right?

But everything suddenly changed when a dark secret came back to haunt him…

Suddenly all his hard work was put at risk.

Here’s all the questions that we had after watching episode one of The Catch.

Ed grew suspicious of Abbie’s new boyfriend Ryan in The Catch episode one (Credit: Channel 5)

The Catch episode one review: Can Ryan Wilson be trusted?

In the first episode of The Catch, we were introduced to fisherman Ed Collier, who was very protective over his family.

However, viewers saw his whole world turn upside down when a rich young man named Ryan Wilson entered his daughter’s life.

Ed (Jason Watkins) felt threatened by Ryan, fearing that he might lose his daughter for good.

After deciding to start digging into Ryan’s past, he became more and more suspicious of his daughter’s new fella.

So, is Ryan really who he says he is?

Ed teamed up with Abbie’s ex-boyfriend George, and the pair began to look into Ryan.

And they were pretty concerned by what they found!

Who is Ryan Wilson?

The name Ryan Wilson didn’t exist before 2018.

Ed was worried that his daughter was being lied to, so he decided to confront Ryan about his findings.

However, Ryan offered up a reasonable explanation…

He revealed that his parents had died when he was young, so he changed his name to have a fresh start.

Do you believe him?

Later, a paranoid Ed overheared Ryan (Aneurin Barnard) on the phone arranging to meet with someone, and decided to follow him.

When the trail led to the red-light district, Ed believed he had the evidence to finally prove Ryan wasn’t to be trusted.

Armed with evidence – footage of Ryan appearing to pick up a young woman – Ed revealed the truth to his daughter during a family lunch.

But, of course, Ryan debunked the rumours, instead claiming that the woman was a former co-worker who needed his help.

Abbie and Claire were horrified that Ed had once again jumped to conclusions about Abbie’s new boyfriend.

But is Ryan actually telling the truth, or is Ed the one to be suspicious of?

Someone sabotaged Bob and Ed’s boat…But who? (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Sabotaging Ed Collier’s boat?

Ed has worked hard to protect and provide for his family.

The father owns a local fishing business with his partner Bob Chapman.

But recently he has been struggling to keep his head above water, after rival fishermen stole his business.

Ed was distraught to find out that the restaurants no longer wanted to sell their fish.

He told Bob: “This is going to ruin us.”

His job then became even more at risk when he discovered that someone was deliberately sabotaging his fishing boat.

While he was out fishing, Ed was shocked to find out that someone had cut his fishing net with a knife.

Later on, he discovered that someone had put salt water in his diesel tank.

Someone is clearly out to get him, but who?

The Catch episode one review: What happened to Ed’s son Josh?

In the first moments of episode one, viewers saw Ed on his fishing boat in the middle of the ocean, calling for someone named Josh.

We later found out that Josh was the name of Ed’s son, who tragically died in a boating accident 15 years ago.

Throughout the episode, we caught several glimpses of the tragic incident.

When Ed saw George saving someone’s life on the beach, viewers saw a flashback of Ed desperately giving Josh CPR on the beach.

After Phyllis (Brenda Fricker) went on a wander through town, Ryan also caught her saying that she was “trying to find Josh”.

But what actually happened to him and how did he die?

And does this explain why Ed is so overprotective of his daughter?

Ed discovered that someone had sabotaged his boat in The Catch (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Ed Collier a killer?

Things took a much darker turn towards the end of the episode, when Ed headed out to his boat, after upsetting the family at lunch.

But he was baffled when he discovered that someone had been on his boat and left an old picture of him in the Navy.

After hearing a noise, Ed then rushed up the stairs to find a sinister message painted on the decking.

Someone had written the word “killer” in bright red paint.

But is Ed really a killer and, if so, who did he murder?

We can’t wait to find out in episode 2 next week!

The Catch episode two airs on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 on Channel 5 at 9pm.

