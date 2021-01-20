The Bay on ITV1: Is Joe Absolom married? Does he have kids?

The Bay returns to ITV1 for a six-part second series following on from the dramatic events of 2019. But who is new cast member Joe Absolom and who does he play?

Actor Joe turns up alongside returning cast members Morven Christie, Daniel Ryan and Taheen Modak.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Joe Absolom portrays Andy Warren in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Joe Absolom?

Joe has been an actor since his very first appearance on TV when he was just 11.

He starred in a peanut butter advertisement!

In 1997, when he was 18, Joe landed the role that catapulted him to fame…

He arrived in Albert Square as Matthew Rose in EastEnders.

Who does Joe play in The Bay?

Joe arrives as Lisa’s ex and father of her children – but it’s not a happy reunion.

He’s bad news, and Lisa doesn’t want him anywhere near their two kids.

But he insists he has a right to see them.

Joe explains: “My character Andy Warren arrives at the start of series two.

“He’s Lisa’s ex and the father of Rob and Abbie.

“He hasn’t been around for about 10 years and turns up out of the blue, leaving the kids confused as to why, and Lisa wary.”

Is Andy Warren about to make Lisa’s life even more complicated? Yep! (Credit: ITV)

What is Joe famous for?

Joe rose to fame as Matthew in EastEnders, between 1997 and 2000.

He went on to star as George Cosmo in 2003’s Servants, Robert in Vincent a few years later, and Bob Baxter in Personal Affairs in 2009.

He’s also popped up in The Bill, Poirot, Casualty, New Tricks, Ashes to Ashes, Midsomer Murders and Death in Paradise.

More recently Joe portrayed Al Large in ITV drama Doc Martin.

In 2019, he played real-life killer Christopher Halliwell in A Confession.

Is Joe married?

Joe is married to long-term partner Liz Brown.

They wed in 2019, after meeting in a bar 17 years before!

The wedding took place at Pencarrow House in Bodmin, a place where Joe had filmed Doc Martin.

Joe as serial killer Christopher Halliwell in ITV’s A Confession (Credit: ITV)

Does Joe have kids?

Joe and Liz have three children together.

They had Lyla, Casper, and Daisy before their wedding.

How old is Joe Absolom?

Joe was born on December 16 1978 in Lewisham, London.

He is currently 42.

Joe attends The National Television Awards 2020 (Credit: Splash)

What is The Bay series two about?

The trailer (see below) shows Lisa Armstrong and Med arrive at a house on Williamson Road, after a shooting results in one fatality.

We’re told that there was “bad blood in the family” and that the killer “knew what they were doing”.

ITV tells us: “Series two begins with Lisa Armstrong at a low ebb.

“She’s forced to do menial police work whilst she watches Med go from strength to strength.

“But a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line.

“She must get under the skin of a new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself.”

How did The Bay series one end?

The Bay attracted an impressive 7.3 million viewers for the final episode of the first series.

In the closing scenes, Lisa discovered her daughter Abbie’s connection with drug dealer Vincent and had him arrested.

Pregnant teen Holly did NOT murder her twin Dylan. The killer was revealed to be her friend Sam.

He confessed everything to Lisa – that he got Holly pregnant and planned to start a new life with her in Manchester.

Sam also revealed that he killed Dylan, albeit by accident, when he tried to stop them from going away.

In one of episode six’s closing scenes, we learned that Sam was set for prison time.

Some viewers were disappointed that so many plot questions went unanswered.

Who else joins the cast of The Bay series two?

Series two welcomes The Split star Stephen Tompkinson, as well as Ackley Bridge’s Sunetra Sarker.

Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo also joins the cast, as does Mistresses star Sharon Small.

Former Corrie star Julie Haworth, aka Claire Peacock, also stars.

The Bay returns to ITV on Wednesday January 20 at 9pm. All episodes will be available on ITV hub and Britbox afterwards.

