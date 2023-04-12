Will The Bay be back for a new series after that cliffhanger ending?

Will The Bay be back for a new series after the explosive series 4 finale on ITV1 tonight (April 12)?

Many fans had already binged the Marsha Thomason drama on ITVX after the series dropped in its entirety. So after ITV recently shared news about the return of another popular drama, Unforgotten, will The Bay return for series 5? Fans most certainly hope so…

Here’s what we know!

***WARNING: Spoilers for the series 4 finale of The Bay ahead***

DS Marsha Thomason helped a grieving family who lost their mother in series 4 (Credit: ITV)

Will The Bay return for a new series?

ITV hasn’t confirmed news about the return of The Bay just yet. However, a spokesperson for ITV told ED!: “There’ll be more news about The Bay in the coming weeks.”

While we don’t have any more details, we can only hope that the news is positive and The Bay will return for another series. Series 4 of The Bay was commissioned in February last year, just a few weeks after series three aired. So, hopefully, we’ll hear news about series 5 very soon.

The fourth series saw DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) support a family after their mother, Beth Metcalf, was lost in a devastating house fire. As Jenn’s colleagues realised the fire was an arson attack, all sorts of theories were made about who did it.

While suspicion initially fell on Beth’s husband, Dean, it was eventually revealed that Morecambe local Terry McGregor’s stepson Lewis burned the house down. Terry previously had drama with Dean over a business contract, and Lewis burned down the house to prove what “he was made of” to his step-father, ultimately killing Beth Metcalf.

DI Tony Manning received tough news about the future of the department (Credit: ITV)

Marsha Thomason shut down speculation about the end of the show

Elsewhere in series 4, DI Tony Manning was told he’d have to make cuts to his team. The decision was left on a cliffhanger, as Tony made it clear he would not make cuts to the team, and the possibility of the department shutting down was left hanging in the air.

Digital Spy asked Marsha Thomason if this was a hint at the ending of the show. But she explained: “Listen, do you think they’re trying to end the show? No. They want these shows to go on as long as possible. That’s just more about the state of policing, all the cutbacks all the time. That’s what that’s about.”

Series 5 could potentially explore the future of the department, as the team attempts to carry on as normal. And could all the talk of cutbacks also potentially foreshadow the exit of some of the cast members?

Well, it sounds like Marsha definitely wants to stick around for more series of the Morecambe drama. Watch this space for all the updates about The Bay series 5.

