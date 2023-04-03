Unforgotten will return for series 6, ITV confirms, as it shares update about show’s future

Unforgotten will return for series 6, ITV has confirmed, after the series 5 finale wrapped up all our questions about who killed Precious Falade tonight (April 3).

Viewers who watched ahead on ITVX have already been eagerly awaiting news about the future of the show – and now ITV has finally confirmed its future. Unforgotten is returning for series 6.

***Warning: Spoilers ahead for the finale of series five of Unforgotten***

Unforgotten will return for another series (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten will return for series 6

ITV confirmed that Unforgotten will return for series 6. The well-loved series was watched by over 8 million viewers and became the most-watched series on ITVX this year.

It was a tough start for DCI Jess James as she took over from Cassie Stuart. Her marriage ended and she got a cold reception from her new colleagues. But DI Sunny Khan eventually grew to respect his new colleague, as they finally found out the answers to who killed Precious Falade.

In true Chris Lang-fashion, there was no simple answer as her death was wrapped up in lies and secrets. It was eventually revealed that Lord Tony Hume didn’t kill his great-grandson Joe. Precious ultimately killed Joe accidentally, then killed herself as Jay, Precious’ youngest son, revealed. Jay assumed the identity of Joe and wanted Lord Tony Hume to take the blame as he raped Ebele’s mum and began the whole series of events.

And we can expect an equally as complicated cold case for series 6 when Sinead Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar return to the series next year. ITV teased: “Series six will follow DI Khan and DCI James as they investigate cold cases and unsolved crimes from the past, unravelling secrets and unearthing buried truths along the way.” Series 6 is set to run for six more episodes, written by Chris Lang.

Sinead Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar will reprise their roles in series 6 (Credit: ITV)

What will the new series be about?

The end of series 6 saw DCI Jess James and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) open up to each other about their pretty awful personal lives.

Sunny’s fiance Sal admitted she wanted to take a break from their relationship after suffering from a miscarriage. She realised she wants to have children and Sunny doesn’t. Meanwhile, Jess was left having to pick up the pieces of her life after finding out her own sister was having an affair with her husband.

Series 6 will likely answer the question about the future of Sal and Sunny, and more drama will likely be ahead for poor Jess. ITV confirmed that further casting for series 6 will be released in due course. Chris Lang previously admitted he already has “got a season 6 in my head“.

When will series 6 start?

Unforgotten viewers will most likely have to wait until 2024 for the new series.

Series five began in late February this year. So we can expect it will start around the same time next year. Watch this space for all the updates on series 6.

Read more: Unforgotten fans seething as series ruined by spoilers after ITVX dump

Unforgotten series one to five are available to watch on ITVX.

Are you excited for series 6? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.