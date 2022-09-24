Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay’s marriage hit the headlines in 2010 after admitted sexting a glamour model.

According to reports at the time, Vernon messaged Rhian Sugden every day for four months after meeting in a club.

A representative for TV presenter Vernon denied anything had happened between them beyond flirty texts.

But Vernon – then a BBC Radio 1 DJ – admitted to his listeners he was an “idiot”.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have been married since 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tess Daly and husband Vernon’s sexting scandal

Tess Daly is back on the box this weekend, fronting Strictly yet again as the 2022 series starts.

So viewers will no doubt be Googling the husband and wife telly pair as they appear on screens this weekend.

Next year will mark 20 years of marriage for Vernon and Tess.

But following the sexting incident, Vernon revealed several years ago he’d made a heartbreaking promise to his wife.

Rhian Sugden would later speak about the tabloid story in a documentary (Credit: YouTube)

Vernon admits he let Tess down

Reflecting on his sexting being covered in the press at the time, Vernon admitted at the time on his radio show: “I’ve let down my wife Tess. I’m an idiot.

“I’ve been stupid and daft but I’m not a sex pest.”

He also insisted he and Tess were ‘working through’ matters.

However, he also suggested he had a sense of relief about the story being made public.

I’m so sorry. I’ve been an idiot and I’ve let my family down.

Vernon continued: “In some ways I’m glad this story has come out. It feels like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders.”

He also vowed to not do anything similar in future.

Vernon promised: “I knew it was getting silly. I’m never going to do it again and hopefully I can clear the slate clean and start again.

“I’m so sorry. I’ve been an idiot and I’ve let my family down.”

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly share two children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Back in touch’

Claims emerged in 2016 that Vernon had been in touch with Rhian again.

But he wrote on Facebook that Tess was “aware” of messages between himself and Rhian.

Vernon wrote at the time: “I was contacted by Rhian out of the blue back in December regarding the story in 2010 claiming she had information she wanted to pass on.

“I recognise how it may look when messages are pulled out of context but there was never any inappropriate intent to our communication, I was merely trying to find answers to questions that I’ve had since 2010.

“Tess is aware of everything that has been discussed with Rhian.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)

And in that same year, Vernon indicated his original 2010 messages were “mistakes” in an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

He said at that time: “I won’t air my dirty linen in public but I wasn’t the first and I won’t be the last. People make mistakes and other people just deal with it.”

Vernon also dismissed any idea his marriage had been in trouble.

“Never,” he said.

“I knew we would deal with it. Our relationship is strong enough that we deal with this. People do. I’ve had a few friends who’ve had to deal with… stuff… and we did.”

Tess, meanwhile, told the Times in 2017: “Marriage is a work in progress.

“Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day.”

Read more: Vernon Kay on ‘key’ to happy marriage with wife Tess Daly

Strictly Come Dancing begins live shows on BBC One on Saturday September 24 at 6.45pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.