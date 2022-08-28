Vernon Kay on ‘key’ to happy marriage with wife Tess Daly

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly appear to be stronger than ever, and there’s a reason as to why.

The TV star, who will be returns to ITV’s This Morning tomorrow, has been married to his wife for two decades.

The pair have had their ups and downs, but they have stuck together through thick and thin.

Earlier this year, Vernon opened up about their life together.

He revealed that there’s a very simple reason that they have managed to remain happily together for such a long period of time.

It turns out communication is the key!

Vernon Kay is presenting This Morning on Monday (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenter Vernon Kay on the secret to a good marriage

“There’s no secret,” he told The Mirror in January. “No kind of golden highway.

“The key is – and I know this sounds really lame – keep talking,” he told The Mirror.

“Communication is the key to everything.”

The This Morning presenter also went on to joke that Tess is the one that wears the pants in the relationship.

“Tess is the boss,” he shared. “I say jokingly. We all know our role in the family.

“It just works perfectly.”

Tess Daly recently opened up about her mental health struggles (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Vernon’s wife, Tess, recently joined TikTok.

She used the platform to open up about her mental health, which sometimes she has struggled with.

The Strictly star told her followers: “After 2 years of uncertainty, #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek is more important than ever.

“Whether it’s checking in on your friends and family from time to time, or taking a moment of self care for yourself (so many of you gave your favourites on my last post about the little things that leave you feeling renewed) and make wellbeing a priority.”

She added: “I started journaling/list making this year and it’s really helped me to prioritise and refocus my energy for myself and those who need it most.”

Read more: Strictly host Tess Daly praised for ‘natural’ snaps during family break with husband Vernon Kay

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.