Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin shares heartbreaking decision for sake of kids

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin has shared a heartbreaking update on his cancer journey.

Jonnie tragically received his terminal diagnosis last month, as specialists informed him that his cancer is terminal and has now spread to the brain.

The 49-year-old shares children Rex, three, and Rafa and Cormac, two, with his wife Jessica Holmes.

In a new update, Jonnie has opened up about doing his best to enjoy his final Christmas with is family.

He’s shared that, at least for the time being, his children are unaware of how little time he has left with them.

TV’s Jonnie Irwin is making his final Christmas with his family (Credit: Channel 4)

Jonnie Irwin update: TV star hasn’t told his children about his condition

Jonnie told Mail Online: “When I’m more frail or in bed for days we might [tell them].

“If you have 20 days left, why spend them in mourning and confusion? Why not just have 15 days of pure, blissful ignorance and five days of knowing the facts?”

He also went on to admit that he’s nervous about having to have the conversation with his older son, who turns four on Christmas Day.

“These last couple of months I haven’t liked having no energy, being doubled up in pain. I’m probably more stubborn than positive. But I have this determination to achieve something every day. I feel guilty if I sit down.”

Jonnie went on to share that he’s finding it tough to enjoy the few weeks he has left. He shared that every time he begins to enjoy himself, he gets a “prick” that reminds him it’s all fleeting.

“It keeps you in check. I struggle with this, if there’s a God why is He putting me through this? If it’s part of His plan, it’s a s**t plan,” added the TV presenter.

Meanwhile, Jonnie was initially diagnosed back in 2020 when he was given just six months to live.

At the time, he decided to hide his diagnosis from people.

He told Morning Live about how he kept his diagnosis quiet so TV producers would give him work.

Jonnie Irwin was first diagnoses back in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie on having to quit his job

Explaining his reasons, he said: “As soon as people find out you’ve got cancer they write you off. Yes, I have stage four and it’s terminal – but not yet, so let me live my life while I can.

“Yes, I’m a family man and I need to put a roof over our heads and food on the table. But work is something that’s really important to me. It also stops me thinking about cancer.”

However, sadly when he did come clean he ended up losing his job.

After his diagnosis was revealed to A Place In The Sun, Jonnie claimed that his contract wasn’t renewed.

He told The Sun: “As soon as I told A Place In The Sun about my diagnosis they paid me for the rest of the season but didn’t renew my contract. They knew I wanted to carry on.

“That hurt. That broke my heart. I feel hugely let down. I can’t even watch the show now.”

Read More: Caroline Flack told Olly Murs ‘I’m sorry’ as he details one of his last conversations with Love Island star

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.