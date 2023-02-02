Surgeons at the Edge of Life followed the staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital last night (February 1) as they removed a kidney from a man before transplanting it into his dying wife.

The episode got a big emotional response from viewers over the incredible gesture from Marcus to his wife Tracey, who was in end-stage kidney failure.

Surgeons at the Edge of Life explained that “only 1 and 3 in kidney transplants involve a living donor”.

Marcus bravely decided to donate a kidney to his wife Tracey (Credit: BBC)

Surgeons at the Edge of Life viewers in tears

Tracey, 42, and Marcus, 44, have been together for 20 years.

A year ago, Tracey was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, and her best long-term solution was to have a kidney transplant.

Sustained high blood pressure caused her right kidney to fail, which led her remaining kidney function to fall to 9%.

Tracey had been relying on daily dialysis to keep her alive, but it majorly affected her quality of life as she could no longer work as a postwoman.

Marcus decided to get tested to see if he could donate a kidney to his wife, and it turned out they were a match.

Marcus said: “It was a one-in-a-million chance that we were a match.”

With 4,500 people on the waiting list, it could’ve been two years before she got a kidney from a deceased donor.

Marcus said that being a match with his wife “just proves it’s meant to be”.

The pair have four children and a two-year-old granddaughter.

And, while Tracy was recently found to have a heart problem too, she was deemed fit for the operation.

Tracey emotionally thanked her husband for ‘saving my life’ (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Tracey and Marcus?

It was a long and tense surgery for Dr Irum Amin and Dr Neil Russell, who had to work against the clock to remove the kidney from Marcus and give it to Tracey.

At end of the episode, we found out that the surgery was successful and both Marcus and Tracey were recovering well.

Tracey thanked her husband and said: “You don’t really like hospitals, you don’t do needles.

“You just had major surgery for me.

“I would say thank you, but there are no thank yous in the world. There are no words to describe what you’ve done for me.”

As Marcus got emotional at his wife’s words, she added: “Darling, you’ve saved me! You saved my life, thank you.”

Tracey was able to return to work three months later, and her kidney should last more than 20 years.

Viewers sobbed over the couple’s relationship

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to show their love for the couple and praise the surgeons who completed the successful transplant.

One viewer wrote: “The kidney transplant of Marcus to his wife Tracy was one of the most special operations I have seen on TV in a very long time.”

Another viewer shared: “I sobbed! It reminded me very much of my failed transplant surgery attempt. I cried tears of joy for them both when it went ahead!

“Amazing selflessness and love from her husband.”

A third viewer praised the surgeons who completed the surgery: “Modern medicine and procedures are amazing. We are so lucky to have these brilliant surgeons in the NHS.”

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life continues on Wednesday, February 8 at 9pm on BBC Two. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

