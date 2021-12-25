Superworm: Who are the celebrity voices in Christmas Day BBC One animation’s cast?

Superworm will be an animation highlight over Christmas for kids and adults alike when it airs on BBC One.

The half-hour festive telly treat is based on the book written by children’s author Julia Donaldson.

She’s known for much-loved books such as The Gruffalo (which has sold 17 million copies worldwide), Stick Man and Zog.

The immediately-recognisable illustrations in her books are the work of collaborator Axel Scheffler.

But who are the famous faces in the cast lending their voices to the animated film of Superworm and pals?

Butterfly and Superworm are the best of pals (Credit: BBC)

When is Superworm on at Christmas? Is it on the BBC?

Superworm is part of BBC One’s Christmas Day TV line up.

It will be on the box on the afternoon of Saturday December 25 at 2.30pm.

Read more: Christmas TV on ITV: Viewers will be able to binge Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day telly EARLY

Superworm follows The Secret Life of Pets 2 on the channel, and will be followed by The Queen’s Speech.

Over on ITV at the same time will be Ainsley’s Christmas Good Mood Food.

Wizard Lizard is our hero’s foe (Credit: BBC)

What happens in Superworm?

The plot of Superworm revolves around our unlikely hero who has a big heart and keeps on saving the day.

However, it seems he gets a little too full of himself. Superworm even starts to ignore friends such as Butterly, who he’s known since she was a caterpillar.

Superworm’s powers soon catch the eye of the evil Wizard Lizard, who forces Superworm to search for buried treasure.

Will Butterfly be able to rally others to help save Superworm? Or will he become a tasty treat for the Crow, Wizard Lizard’s hench-bird?

Who are the voices in the Superworm cast?

Superworm is voiced by Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame.

Matt Smith plays Superworm in the Christmas BBC TV offering (Credit: Doctor Who YouTube)

He says: “I think you always warm to stories about friendship and this is a very charming tale of friendship and self-understanding for one small worm.”

The Narrator is Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

Olivia Colman is The Narrator (Credit: The Graham Norton Show YouTube)

Olivia says: “I was excited to play the narrator because I love all the Julia Donaldson books. I’ve read them to my children over the years and I love watching them at Christmas time when they’re on the telly.”

Rob Brydon plays Crow.

Remarkably, this will be comedian Rob‘s ninth appearance in a Donaldson/Scheffler adaptation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Brydon (@robbrydon)

Read more: Netflix Christmas highlights 2021: What are the best festive films and series to watch in December?

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith is Wizard Lizard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobna Holdbrook-Smith I (@kobnaholdbrooksmith)

Viewers may recognise Kobna from roles in TV shows such as Motherland and The Split. He has also appeared in films such as Mary Poppins Returns and Paddington 2.

Patricia Allison plays Butterfly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patricia Allison (@trishallison)

Patricia is best known for playing Ola Nyman in Netflix’s Sex Education.

She explains: “Butterfly is a very determined character, and a loyal friend.”

Cariad Lloyd voices a number of other characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cariad (@cariadlloyd)

Comedian and podcaster Cariad has appeared in panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Would I Lie to You?.

Superworm will air on BBC One on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25) at 2.30pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.