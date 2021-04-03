Supervet star Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed that he is battling coronavirus.

The Channel 4 star has shared with fans that he has been left “exhausted” since he was struck by the disease.

In a new video, Noel told his followers on Instagram that he’s found it very tough to manage with his symptoms over the last few weeks.

Noel Fitzpatrick has been struck with Covid-19 (Credit: Channel 4)

Supervet hit by Coronavirus

He said: “Hi everybody, Noel and Excalibur here, just having a cuddle. I wanted to reach out and say thank you for your good wishes.

“Some of you will know I’ve had COVID pretty bad these last couple of weeks.

“It’s a horrible dose and leaves you very exhausted.”

Thankfully, Noel is managing to beat the disease.

But it’s hit him so hard that he wanted to remind everyone just how serious it can be.

He continued: “So I guess what I wanted to say is, we’re not done with this thing and you’ve got to look after each other.

“You’ve got to observe the rules, wear your masks and observe social distancing and importantly, get your vaccine if you can.”

Noel went on to say that his bond with his pets at home had helped him make it through.

He went on: “Because this is a bad disease and it really takes it out [of you] and I can’t emphasise enough that you’ve got to be careful still.

“If you can, give your animals a cuddle. That always makes things better but take care of each other.

“We’re not done ’til we’re done so do the right thing, look after each other and thank you so much for looking out for me. God bless.”

The beloved TV vet then added: “Be careful out there and look after each other x”.

Noel has urged his fans to take care (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Noel Fitzpatrick pays tribute to his dog

In the autumn, the Supervet revealed that his pooch Kiera had been involved in a terrible accident.

As a result, Noel revealed: “She has been in a critical state and the fear of losing her has been overwhelming. Her outlook remains unknown.”

He signed off: “We hope and keep the faith that she will be okay.”

Noel, who has never married, previously referred to Kiera as ‘the love of his life’.

