Sunday Brunch viewers mock host Tim Lovejoy over his appearance today

Presenter Tim Lovejoy isn’t known for his dress sense, but his outfit for this week’s Sunday Brunch has really caught the eye of viewers.

In fact, many are wondering who on earth dressed him?

The 53-year-old presenter sported a blue camouflage shirt over a black top, and viewers are not a fan. For some viewers it was all they could see…

Sunday Brunch viewers are not a fan of Tim’s outfit this week (Credit: Channel 4)

Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch today

After spotting the outfit at the beginning of the show, viewers did not hold back on social media about Tim’s choice of shirts. One Channel 4 viewer tweeted: “Tim wearing his Nan’s curtains again.”

“Tim’s nan has just called Channel 4 – she wants her curtains back…,” said another.

Another added: “Someone really needs to have a word with Tim’s stylist. WTF is he wearing today?”

A third said: “Can Tim please wear 100% Camo so he [bleep] disappears!”

One viewer even joked: “Where’s Tim today I can hear him but I can’t see him.”

Tim’s outfit has had Channel 4 viewers wondering who his stylist is… (Credit: Channel4)

However, not every viewer had criticism for Tim. After a throwback clip was played, one viewer shared a compliment.

They wrote: “Oh wow, Tim looks younger now than he does in that old clip when he had more hair.”

Oh wow, Tim looks younger now than he does in that old clip when he had more hair. #SundayBrunch — Aishah (@DawudAishah) February 6, 2022

The throwback clip showed Tim in younger years, before he opted for the shaved head hairstyle.

This week, Tim and co-host Simon Rimmer were joined on the show by comedians Adam Hills and Rose Matafeo as well as musician Slash.

Sunday Brunch airs on Sundays from 9:30am on Channel 4.

