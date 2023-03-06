Sue Holderness and Sir David Jason smiling at events
TV

Only Fools and Horses legends Sue Holderness and Sir David Jason distract fans with appearance in new reunion photo

'Keep your hands to yourself there Del Boy!'

By Réiltín Doherty

Only Fools and Horses cast members Sue Holderness and Sir David Jason reunited 20 years after the beloved BBC sitcom ended.

They reunited at an Only Fools and Horses convention, but as they shared a picture together, fans were distracted by their appearances.

Sue played the cheerful Marlene Boyce in the sitcom and also starred in the spin-off series The Green, Green Grass.

Sir David became a household name playing the iconic Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter.

Del Boy and Marlene laugh on Only Fools and Horses
Sue Holderness and Sir David Jason reunited this weekend (Credit: BBC/Youtube)

Fans distracted by Only Fools and Horses stars appearance in reunion pic

Sue, 73, posted a photo with her fellow Only Fools and Horses cast member and captioned it: “So lovely to be with Sir DJ again.”

As she posed next to Sir David Jason, 83, fans told the stars that they were amazed by their appearances.

One fan said: “Two legends of the best ever comedy, both looking well.”

Another fan joked: “Keep your hands to yourself there Del Boy! You’re both looking very well.”

Someone else added: “What a great pic Sue. Delighted to see you both looking great.”

A fourth person wrote: “You both look amazing!”

A fifth fan agreed: “Wonderful photograph of two British sitcom legends.”

Has Still Open All Hours been axed?

Sue and Sir David have also starred together in Still Open All Hours, a spin-off of Open All Hours.

Sue played Mrs Rossi on the show, with Sir David Jason leading the cast as Granville.

It led some fans to hope their reunion was for Still Open All Hours.

One fan commented: “I thought for a moment we were about to get #StillOpenAllHours news but I guess not!”

The BBC previously confirmed that Still Open All Hours will not return after series 6.

The show was due to return for a seventh series, but with the Covid pandemic pushing filming back, the series has been cancelled.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “There are currently no plans for new episodes.”

Read more: Only Fools and Horses: Patrick Murray diagnosed with cancer for second time

YouTube video player

Are you a fan of Only Fools and Horses? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Only Fools And Horses Sir David Jason Sue Holderness

Trending Articles

The cast of Endeavour smiles in series nine
Endeavour viewers express concern for beloved character ahead of final ever episode
King Charles and Camilla outside Palace, Paul Burrell on Lorraine
Paul Burrell makes shock claim about King Charles’ affair with Camilla during Diana marriage: ‘I had to try to walk a tightrope’
Paddy McGuinness on This Morning / Christine McGuinness on Loose Women
Christine McGuinness reveals tragic reason she stayed with Paddy until she did
Prince Harry looking sombre / Meghan Markle looking angry
Harry and Meghan news: Sussexes to be dealt huge snub if they do attend Coronation?
Vanessa Bauer looking sad / Joey Essex looking emotional on Dancing On Ice
Joey Essex dealt blow ahead of Dancing On Ice final following tearful routine last night
Harry and Meghan smiling at events
Prince Harry and Meghan ‘couldn’t be happier’ as royal moving into Frogmore ‘revealed’