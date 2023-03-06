Only Fools and Horses legends Sue Holderness and Sir David Jason distract fans with appearance in new reunion photo

Only Fools and Horses cast members Sue Holderness and Sir David Jason reunited 20 years after the beloved BBC sitcom ended.

They reunited at an Only Fools and Horses convention, but as they shared a picture together, fans were distracted by their appearances.

Sue played the cheerful Marlene Boyce in the sitcom and also starred in the spin-off series The Green, Green Grass.

Sir David became a household name playing the iconic Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter.

Sue Holderness and Sir David Jason reunited this weekend (Credit: BBC/Youtube)

Fans distracted by Only Fools and Horses stars appearance in reunion pic

Sue, 73, posted a photo with her fellow Only Fools and Horses cast member and captioned it: “So lovely to be with Sir DJ again.”

As she posed next to Sir David Jason, 83, fans told the stars that they were amazed by their appearances.

One fan said: “Two legends of the best ever comedy, both looking well.”

Another fan joked: “Keep your hands to yourself there Del Boy! You’re both looking very well.”

Someone else added: “What a great pic Sue. Delighted to see you both looking great.”

A fourth person wrote: “You both look amazing!”

A fifth fan agreed: “Wonderful photograph of two British sitcom legends.”

Has Still Open All Hours been axed?

Sue and Sir David have also starred together in Still Open All Hours, a spin-off of Open All Hours.

Sue played Mrs Rossi on the show, with Sir David Jason leading the cast as Granville.

It led some fans to hope their reunion was for Still Open All Hours.

SO lovely to be with Sir DJ again. pic.twitter.com/XbX3RvBXKa — Sue Holderness (@SueHolderness) March 4, 2023

One fan commented: “I thought for a moment we were about to get #StillOpenAllHours news but I guess not!”

The BBC previously confirmed that Still Open All Hours will not return after series 6.

The show was due to return for a seventh series, but with the Covid pandemic pushing filming back, the series has been cancelled.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “There are currently no plans for new episodes.”

