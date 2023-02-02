Question of Sport stars Matt Dawson, Sue Barker and Phil Tufnell on GMB today
Sue Barker makes GMB appearance with former Question of Sport co-stars as viewers make plea

Sue, Matt and Phil left Question of Sport in 2021

By Rebecca Carter

Sue Barker appeared on GMB with her former Question of Sport co-stars today and viewers all had the same plea to make.

Sue was joined by her former Question of Sport co-stars, Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson.

BBC replaced the trio in 2021 but they reunited today for an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Sue Barker and Question of Sport co-stars on GMB today
Sue, Matt and Phil were reunited on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Sue, Phil and Matt are back working together on stage for their interactive format Extra Time.

It’s a live sports quiz show bringing them back together with legendary sporting guests.

After seeing the trio back together on the GMB sofa as well as take on a quiz together, viewers had the same plea to make.

They want them back hosting Question of Sport.

One person said on Twitter: “Get them back on @QuestionofSport @BBCOne.”

Another wrote: “Get them back on QoS asap.”

Someone else tweeted: “Bring them back. Iconic show. I never watch the [bleep] they now dish up!!”

Another added: “Question of sport is not the same without them.”

Sue previously opened up about her exit from Question of Sport.

Sue Barker and Question of Sport co-stars speaking to Susanna and Ben on GMB today
Viewers want Sue, Phil and Matt back on Question of Sport (Credit: BBC)

Sue Barker on Question of Sport exit

Last September, Sue appeared on BBC Breakfast where she criticised the BBC’s handling of her exit.

She said at the time: “It is such a shame because, I have to say, that the BBC had told us we were going.

“They wanted to refresh the programme and that is absolutely fine. Everyone has the right to do that. We don’t own the programme.”

Sue added: “I had had 24 amazing years working with the most incredible people.

Paddy McGuinness hosting Question of Sport
Paddy McGuinness now hosts Question of Sport (Credit: BBC)

“So we knew it was going to happen and it was just the way in which it happened and the way it was handled, and the way the BBC sort of wanted me to say that I was walking away from it.

Read more: Wimbledon: Sue Barker lets slip on her replacement for 2023 as fans react

“And yet, I would never walk away from a job I love. I don’t mind being replaced. Absolutely fine. That happens. But it was just the way it was handled.”

Paddy McGuinness now hosts Question of Sport, along with Sam Quek and Ugo Monye.

