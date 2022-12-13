Fans of BBC series Strike learnt more about Dennis Creed in episode three of Troubled Blood (available on iPlayer now).

However, as a result, we were left with more questions than answers bout Dr Margot Bamborough’s case.

As Cormoran interrogated serial killer Creed, Robin found a new perspective on Margot’s case.

Here are all the questions we absolutely need answered before the final episode of Strike: Troubled Blood.

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for episode 3 of Strike: Troubled Blood***

Cormoran lost the aunt who raised him in episode 3 (Credit: BBC)

Strike on BBC One: Will Cormoran recover from Joan’s death?

We all knew it was coming – but tissues were needed when Joan passed away.

Cormoran (Tom Burke) and his sister Lucy made it just in time to say goodbye to the aunt who raised them.

Joan even told Cormoran that she “wished she met your Robin”. Aww!

Cormoran already had a drunken breakdown at Robin’s dinner party before he lost Joan so it’s worth asking will he only spiral further with her gone?

He was able to find the strength to interrogate serial killer Dennis Creed and continue with the investigation into Margot Bamborough’s murder.

But will Joan’s death prove too much for Cormoran to bear?

We hope he can recover from it…

Cormoran sat down with serial killer Dennis Creed in Strike Troubled Blood episode three (Credit: BBC)

Is the body Louise Tucker?

In this episode, Cormoran agreed to investigate the disappearance of Louise Tucker, the daughter of Brian Tucker.

Brian believed that Creed may have also killed Margot, especially considering he had notes about someone with “medical experience”.

But Cormoran discounted Margot and interrogated Dennis Creed to find out the truth about Louise Tucker.

Cormoran convinced Creed to confess to Louise Tucker’s murder in exchange for getting him out of the institution he was in.

Creed said Louise’s murder was “unplanned” and “very unlike me”.

Cormoran said he would have to say where Louise’s body was, and although Creed was reluctant to say it, he gave the clue: “You’ll find her where you find M54”.

Cormoran fooled Creed saying: “If anyone asks, I’ll say you should be here, in Broadmore, till you rot.”

Robin (Holliday Grainger) connected the star M54 to the star sign Sagittarius, which Talbot had a lot of theories around.

Robin connected the Sagittarius, also known as The Archer, to The Archer Hotel in Islington.

Police went to the site and DI George Layborn confirmed a body was found and we were pretty sure it was Louise Tucker.

We hope Brian Tucker gets the peace he’s needed after all these years…

Jack Morris as the 1970s Steve Douthwaite (Credit: BBC)

Did Steve Douthwaite take Margot?

When speaking with Dennis Creed he mentioned something about “the 13th sign”.

But with the typical astrological zodiac system only having 12 signs, they didn’t know what it meant.

Robin investigated and found a 14-sign zodiac system developed in the 1970s by Steven Schmidt (a real astrologer).

In DI Talbot’s old notes, he tried to connect Schmidt’s system to the suspects.

He wrote: “Capricorn is the killer. Capricorn kills Julie W.”

Under Schmidt’s system, Steve Douthwaite, an ex-patient of Margot’s who developed a bit of an obsession for her, was a Capricorn.

Robin found that Steve Douthwaite worked at a holiday home where a young woman named Julie Wilkes was killed.

No charges were ever brought towards him, and Talbot went to visit him before he was sectioned.

Robin said: “Talbot was looking for a serial killer. I think he might’ve found one,” as we saw an image of Steve Douthwaite.

So, it seems like Steve Douthwaite could be the one who was responsible for Margot’s disapperance all those years ago.

As we head into the final episode, we hope Cormoran and Robin have enough to get the truth out of Steven…

Strike Troubled Blood episode 3 – is Margot alive?

It’s a question that we’ve been asking since the start of series 5 – could Margot Bamborough still be alive?

Cormoran warned her daughter Anna that it was unlikely they would find Margot alive after all this time, but we’ve also seen no definitive proof that she’s dead.

Although, if Steve Douthwaite really did kill Julie Wilkes, he probably wouldn’t have spared Margot’s life either.

While the chance is slim, we hope that there’s a chance that Margot could reunite with her daughter after all this time…

Strike series 5 Troubled Blood concludes with episode 4 on Monday December 19 at 9pm on BBC One. Or watch the whole series on iPlayer now.

