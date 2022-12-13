Strictly fans rally around Will Mellor as he makes apology to them over exit

Strictly Come Dancing fans have rallied around Will Mellor following his departure from the BBC series.

Actor Will, 46, and his pro partner Nancy Xu missed out on a spot in next weekend’s final after losing Monday (December 12) night’s dance-off.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all picked Fleur East and her dance partner Vito Coppola to stay on.

Strictly star Will Mellor looked gutted to be eliminated (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Will Mellor addresses fans

During a tearful appearance for Will and Nancy on It Takes Two, he admitted his disappointment and that he’d been ‘too harsh on himself’.

And the Two Pints star subsequently addressed fans on Instagram, telling them he gave it all he got.

He said: “I’ve just got home from doing Strictly It Takes Two.

“Obviously, you all know now that sadly I got voted out in the semi-final and I didn’t make the final. I fell at the final hurdle.”

Will and Nancy ‘fell at the final hurdle’ and lost the semi-final dance off (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I tried everything but it just wasn’t enough’

Will went on to offer his sincere apologies to his fans.

“Sorry about that for anybody who has been voting for me,” he said.

“I did give it everything I’ve got, I tried my best and it wasn’t enough.”

Will continued: “Thank you all so much for your messages of support or your votes or anybody who’s got behind me. I really, really appreciate it. It means a lot.

“When you’re in that Strictly bubble, it’s all you think about when you’re training every day. It is on your mind and everyone who is supporting and voting for you. You really want to do well for them as well, and your family.”

Will concluded by saying: “I tried everything but it just wasn’t enough to get to that final. But thank you all so much.

“I just wanted to do a video to say that I appreciate the support. Enjoy your Christmas, see you in a bit.”

How fans have reacted

Will was showered with love in the post’s comments section, with thousands of fans leaving supportive remarks.

Many of them insisted he had nothing to be sorry for.

One well wisher wrote: “You should definitely be proud of what you’ve achieved. And everyone else is right, there’s no need to be apologising to anyone.”

There’s no need to be apologising to anyone.

Another person echoed that thought: “Stop apologising to anyone. You have been fantastic to follow with @nancy_xuxi in your great Strictly journey.”

One added: “Don’t you dare say sorry, you did flipping amazing!!”

Meanwhile, co-host Claudia Winkleman also complimented Will: “You were BRILLIANT.”

And Strictly pro Katya Jones was also among those sharing sweet words with the Corrie actor, adding: “You did absolutely wonderfully Will!!

“You and Nancy were an awesome partnership!!! You made so many people proud!!!”

Will consoles pro partner Nancy (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Additionally, many of those who left comments told Will they believed he should have gone through.

“It was the wrong decision! I think you were amazing!” one fan praised him.

“Gutted for you. The wrong dancer was saved,” claimed another.

And yet another person chipped in: “You were incredible and that spot in the final should have been yours.”

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final is on BBC One this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm.

