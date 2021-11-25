Strictly viewers distracted by John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s appearance on It Takes Two

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were distracted during last night’s It Takes Two, as John Whaite and Johannes Radebe appeared on the sofa.

The pair joined presenter Janette Manrara on the BBC Two spin-off series on Wednesday evening (November 24).

However, some fans couldn’t help but comment on their oufits.

Strictly stars John Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe distracted viewers last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

During the programme, the pair teased viewers on what to expect from their upcoming Argentine Tango.

Speaking about the routine, John said: “We have got a dance for you. I’m leading the whole thing, I’m throwing him around and I’m lifting him so many times.

“This has given me the confidence I need because it’s made me feel so powerful.”

He added: “Let me tell you – if you thought our rumba was intimate, wait until you see the Argentine Tango.”

Meanwhile, Johannes went on to praise John.

He gushed: “He’s done phenomenal! I’ve challenge him and I’ve challenge myself in this partnership.

John appeared on the BBC spin-off series (Credit: BBC)

“That’s the incredible thing and people don’t realise how much he puts into it.”

John added: “On that note, can I just say how hard Johannes has worked. It’s a new thing for him to dance as two men.”

But viewers were seemingly distracted by their dapper outfits.

How did Strictly fans respond?

One viewer even likened John and Johannes to “pimps”.

Taking to Twitter, they said: “Good Lord, Johannes and John have come as pimps #ItTakesTwo.”

A second added: “I would watch the hell out of this Bonnie and Clyde remake! #Strictly #ItTakesTwo.”

A third wrote: “Wow John looks so smart tonight, love his outfit! #ItTakesTwo #Strictly.”

A fourth agreed: “They both look absolutely stunning.”

Another posted: “Ooh, John has entered hat wars, a bold effort #ItTakesTwo.”

However, one posted: “Omg John not liking the hat mate sorry. #ItTakesTwo.”

