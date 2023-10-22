Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola both look concerned
Strictly viewers concerned for Vito Coppola following shock mishap with Ellie: ‘Do we have an update?’

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were concerned for Vito Coppola yesterday evening following a shock mishap with partner Ellie Leach.

Pro star Vito and former Corrie star Ellie delighted Strictly fans and judges alike with their dramatic Paso Doble.

The dance pair were awarded 37 points by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton du Beke. This impressive tally put them in second place on Saturday’s (October 21) leaderboard – and fans still reckoned Ellie and Vito deserved higher scores.

But amid the excitement of their stunning performance, it seems Italian fave Vito may have suffered a painful accident.

Strictly star Vito Coppola wears his shirt unbuttoned
Did Strictly star Vito Coppola suffer an accidental ‘injury’? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing news: Vito Coppola ‘tooth’ latest

Speaking with Claudia Winkleman following comments from the judges, Ellie admitted Vito had endured some “strong” moves from her during rehearsals.

“Vito kept saying you need to be strong. And I think I was a little too strong and broke a few of his toes,” she explained.

Sorry, I’ve injured him again!

“Three times!” Vito added. But a few moments later, with Vito seemingly suffering, she exclaimed: “Sorry, I’ve injured him again!”

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola both look concerned
Ellie looks concerned (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

That’s because Vito was tending to his face, as if he may have been accidentally struck as the duo celebrated their marks.

Claudia asked Vito: “Are you ok?”

“It’s fine,” Vito replied, as he continued to touch around his mouth.

Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola checks his mouth
‘Just there’: Vito appears to check his mouth (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How viewers reacted

No doubt reassured by Vito’s indication he was fine, social media users expressed interest – and amusement – at the apparent clash.

“I think Ellie has just knocked Vito’s tooth out #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2023,” one Twitter user claimed, adding several laughing emojis to their words.

Another chuckled: “Vito casually losing a tooth #Strictly.”

But someone else asked: “Is #Vito’s tooth ok? #Strictly.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach checks on Vito Coppola
Claudia Winkleman was also concerned (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

And another person enquired, tweeting: “I need to know, is Vito’s tooth okay #Strictly.”

To which someone else responded and agreed, making use of a new hashtag: “Me too! #StrictlyComeDancing #VitosTooth.”

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola share an Insta story
Vito was also seen touching his jaw a few times during an Insta shout out to fans (Credit: Instagram)

Another person shared their thoughts by writing: “In closing: thoughts and prayers for Vito’s tooth #Strictly.”

And someone else later posted: “Do we have an update on Vito’s tooth? Did it come out? #Strictly.”

Read more: Strictly viewers issue complaint after Ellie and Vito performance

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues tonight, Sunday October 22, on BBC One at 7.15pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

