Strictly viewers issue same complaint after Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s performance: ‘Getting ridiculous now’

Strictly Come Dancing fans all had the same complaint about Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola during Saturday’s (October 22) show.

Actress Ellie and her pro partner stormed week 5 of the BBC One dance series with their Paso Doble.

They placed second on the leaderboard for their electrifying performance to Insomnia by Faithless. And although the former Corrie star and Vito were given high marks for the efforts by the judges, many of those watching at home felt their tally was not right.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola rehearse for their Paso Doble ahead of yesterday evening’s show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly latest: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola news

Ellie and Vito were told their partnership is “definitely on fire” as they faced the judges following their dance together.

Motsi Mabuse told them they were “on a whole other level” as she awarded them a ten, adding: “This was attack. This was power. This was control.”

Ellie, 22, was also told she “kept connected” with Vito – and their performance was “the very best dance since we started the season”.

Fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas were also wowed. But they dished out nines to Ellie and Vito, which fans made clear on social media they were not happy about.

Ellie and Vito seemed pretty happy with the judges’ scores (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Strictly fans reacted to Ellie scores from judges

Commenters on Instagram and Twitter were outraged that Ellie and Vito were not given more tens.

One Insta user fumed: “The undermarking of Ellie is getting ridiculous now. This girl could dance like a pro and would still not get the scores she deserves.”

Many others also believed the pair were “undermarked” and hard done by.

“Undermarked!” exclaimed one fan.

“Should have got higher marks,” claimed another.

And a third put it: “The best dance of the night with the right music for a change! Undermarked again!”

‘Unfair’? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Others admitting to not understanding why the judges’ scores did not necessarily match up with their remarks.

One person posted: “Always confuses me when the judges say everything about a dance was perfect then give a 9.”

Always confuses me when the judges say everything about a dance was perfect then give a 9.

Another wrote: “This was absolutely incredible Ellie and Vito. Undermarked though. Shirley commented that there were no mistakes but gave them a 9.”

‘Should have been tens’

Meanwhile, some fans emphasised how “unfair” they found it that 40 points were not served up.

“Should have been 10s all round for Ellie and Vito. Fantastic dance. So disappointed by the judges scoring for this dance – seems very unfair,” a disappointed fan claimed.

“For me the dance of the series! Should have been tens!” said another.

Another chipped in: “They both did so so well. How it didn’t get more 10s is beyond me!”

But someone else reflected: “We all know Craig hardly ever gives a 10 before Blackpool, so it was never going to be a 40, but should have definitely been 39!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues tonight, Sunday October 22, on BBC One at 7.15pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

