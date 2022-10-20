Strictly star Tyler West has revealed he’s an “emotional wreck” after a tough “goodbye” to his family in Mauritius.

Tyler jetted off to the island – a 12-hour flight from the UK – in the middle of rehearsals with Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell.

He said while taking part in Strictly is a dream come true, he just couldn’t miss seeing his big brother Lewis tie the knot with fiancée Yasmin.

And, as a result, he was in Mauritius for just three hours – but was able to get ready with his brother and see him say “I do”.

Strictly star Tyler West attends brother’s wedding

Tyler admitted he was an “emotional wreck” when he landed back in London from the wedding earlier today (October 20).

He told the Daily Mail he landed at 7.30am and headed straight to training.

As the sun was going down and everyone was having their photos taken, I had to say my goodbyes.

Tyler said he trained with Dianne all day Tuesday, went straight to the airport, arrived in the Indian Ocean the following morning and headed straight to the hotel where Lewis was getting married.

He admitted that after being “held up at the airport for two hours” he “just got there in time” to get ready with the rest of the groomsmen.

Tyler said: “My brother and I are so close, so I was never going to miss that moment where he said I do. He was so overwhelmed I was able to be there.”

Tyler’s sad goodbye

With his time in Mauritius over in the blink of an eye, Tyler revealed saying goodbye to his family was tough – not least because he missed the speeches and first dance.

“I watched the ceremony, he said his vows and ‘I do’, and it was emotional. But as the sun was going down and everyone was having their photos taken, I had to say my goodbyes and I went straight back to the airport,” he said.

Tyler said he arrived at 3pm and had to leave again at 6pm.

However, he did do his best to carry out his best man duties.

Tyler pre-recorded his speech. And, as he was on his flight back to London, it was played to the wedding party.

Tyler is now back to training with partner Dianne Buswell (Credit: BBC)

‘New motivation’ after wedding

The Kiss FM DJ did admit, though, that it “pulled on my heartstrings” to miss Lewis and Yasmin’s first dance.

However, he said it has made him all the more determined to do well this coming Saturday night.

“Coming away from my brother’s wedding I have a new level of motivation. I am so motivated to do the best I can possibly can and leave everything on the dance floor. I’ve got to make up for the first dance I missed at his wedding,” he said.

Tyler and Dianne are dancing a tango to the Doctor Who theme tune.

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday (October 22) at 6.40pm on BBC One.

