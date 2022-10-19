Fans keeping up with Strictly Come Dancing news have shared fears that a fan favourite could be forced to miss this week’s live show.

Tyler West ditched rehearsals yesterday so he could fly to Mauritius for his brother’s wedding.

According to reports, Tyler jetted out of the country late on Tuesday night.

The Sun reports he will return home on Thursday morning and get straight back to rehearsals.

However, that hadn’t calmed down fears that Tyler could miss this week’s live show altogether.

The radio presenter appeared on It Takes Two last night (October 18). However, conveniently for Tyler, the series is filmed on Mondays.

Strictly news: Fans fear Tyler West will miss the live show

“My brother’s getting married so I’ve got to fly out 13 hours to Mauritius,” he said. “I’ll spend nine hours there and then 13 hours to come back.”

“How selfish of him,” joked Rylan.

As a result, viewers rushed to Twitter to share their opinions.

“Tyler has got another busy week going to Mauritius and back in one week before Saturday bloody hell,” commented one viewer.

A second said on Instagram: “Make sure you get back for rehearsals!!!!”

Another added: “Mate – you better make it back in time to Tango for Doctor Who – because there’s more 10s with your name on it!”

Another wrote: “Hope you and your family have the most amazing time, make sure you make it back for Saturday.”

Tyler told BBC Breakfast earlier this month that he would be leaving the country for 12 hours.

He said at the time: “I think I’ve put my body through the paces and then I thought, Lewis, my brother, I’m the best man for his wedding, so I’m flying to Mauritius for, I think about nine hours.”

The star added: “So, yeah, I kept the schedule light this year!”

Meanwhile, Strictly fans have been at the centre of controversy this week following a mole leaking the result of last week’s dance-off.

Despite the results show being aired on Sunday evenings, the actual recording takes place on Saturday night.

Tyler left the country to go to his brother’s wedding (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke slams Strictly ‘mole’

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women this week, Anton Du Beke asked whoever is spoiling the results programme for other viewers to “please stop”.

“It gets on my nerves,” urged Anton. “Please stop.”

His rant continued: “I don’t know who you are but please stop. Don’t do it. Why would you do it? Nobody knows who it is.

“The audience, like the people who go to The Mousetrap for example, which has been going for years, we’re all in it together. Knowledge is power and all that sort of stuff, everyone has an agreement we won’t say anything, so I don’t know who does it.

Anton then added: “They call you a spoiler for a reason – because you’re a spoiler. Don’t do it… Try to stop spoiling it please, because people don’t want to know.”

