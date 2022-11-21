Strictly viewers figuring out a new ‘curse’ following Tyler West’s elimination

Strictly Come Dancing viewers reckon the show may be plagued with a new ‘curse’ following the departure of Tyler West.

It has been claimed for many years that the BBC One dance series is subject to a hex concerning contestants’ and pros’ relationships.

But the circumstances surrounding the departure of Tyler and his pro partner Dianne Buswell has seen fans liken their leaving to that of another former Strictly star… could there be a pattern suggesting another show jinx has emerged?

Strictly star Tyler West and Dianne Buswell scored 35 but still left the series (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing loses Tyler West

Radio star Tyler, 26, and Dianne, 33, looked devastated to lose their dance-off to Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

They were awarded 35 points out of 40 by the judges on Saturday (November 19) evening for their Salsa.

But they still found themselves in the danger zone following the viewers’ vote on the round of performances from Blackpool.

All of the judges apart from Anton du Beke decided to save Molly and Carlos the chop.

The disappointment of being booted out – despite Anton’s claims both duos might have expected to make the finals – was etched on Tyler and Dianne’s faces as they said their goodbyes.

And amid such sadness for Tyler and Aussie dancer, fans claimed another aspect of his appearance could have proved the hoodoo responsible for the couple’s downfall.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Is there another Strictly curse? (Credit: Strictly Come Dancing YouTube)

Was Tyler West ‘cursed’?

Back during the fifteenth series of Strictly, one celebrity removal from the dance floor was particularly controversial at the time.

JLS star Aston Merrygold had been tipped to be among the top contenders in 2017 thanks to his dance background.

But Aston left the show surprisingly early in week seven after a split judges’ decision. Shirley Ballas‘ casting vote saw him and partner Janette Manrara eliminated.

And as the shocking decision sunk in, the last sight Strictly viewers had of the defeated Aston was of him in a very large wig he wore as part of his costume.

Tyler wore a similarly-outsized wig for his final fun and high energy routine, too. Fans on social media went on to wonder: could the two coincidences be linked?

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara were surprisingly eliminated earlier than expected during the 2017 Strictly Come Dancing run (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How fans reacted

“The Afro wig that Tyler & Aston have worn is the REAL Strictly curse #Strictly,” one fan with a good memory quipped on Twitter after the result was announced.

“The curse of the Afro wig #Strictly,” another social media user echoed.

A third joked similarly: “New Strictly curse in town is that Afro wig.

New Strictly curse in town is that Afro wig.

“It has taken out @AstonMerrygold and it’s just done @TylerWestt dirty as well #SCD #Strictly.”

Someone else put it: “New #Strictly conspiracy: the curse of the Afro wig.”

And yet another person tweeted: “#Strictly I said Tyler was doomed as soon as I saw him in that wig on Saturday night.”

Read more: Strictly results: Fans furious over bottom two as latest star leaves the competition

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 26, at 7.15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.