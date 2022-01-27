Strictly tour stars Sara Davies and Nadiya Bychkova are enjoying time off from schedule.

The Strictly Come Dancing tour is in full swing, with it set to hit Newcastle tonight (January 27) for another action-packed show.

The gang all arrived in the city in the early hours of this morning and decided to wake themselves up with a dip in the sea.

Sara documented their little morning wake-up call on Instagram.

Sara Davies and Tilly Ramsay are taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Who else took to the water?

The TV star headed to the beach with dancer Nadiya, and the pair stripped down to their swimwear.

They posed for a snap before getting their feet wet, which Sara captioned: “The ‘before, during and after’ shots! Took some of the gang to Tynemouth beach this morning for a dip in the sea. It was bloody freezing but absolutely incredible! So invigorating!”

Sara and Nadiya weren’t the only ones to risk the freezing temperatures.

Tilly Ramsay also got her feet wet and posed for a smiley snap with Sara while in the water.

Dancer Nikita Kuzman couldn’t get enough of frolicking in the sea either.

Underneath Sara’s Instagram snap, he commented: “Absolutely loved it!”

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker added: “Magnificent scenes. I bet that got the blood pumping!”

Meanwhile, Sara, who danced with Aljaž Škorjanec on Strictly 2021, previously presented Morning Live for the first time.

However, viewers weren’t entirely sold on Sara as a presenter.

Sara Davies presents Morning Live on the BBC (Credit: BBC)

In fact, some went as far as to label her appearance as “painful”.

“It’s rather painful listening to Sara Davies #MorningLive,” ranted one viewer.

A second hit back: “How to become a presenter on ‘Strictly’ #MorningLive – criteria = been on SCD + has an accent + has a loud cackling laugh. Got all these? Then you’re in!”

Thankfully, not everyone felt the same, with one viewer adding: “I just love Sara Davies, she’s fab. #MorningLive.”

