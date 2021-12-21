Morning Live viewers were left divided by Sara Davies hosting the show today (December 21).

Sara took part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she was paired with Aljaž Škorjanec.

However, she swapped her dancing shoes for morning telly today as she stepped into hosting duties on Morning Live on alongside presenter Rav Wilding.

The presenters were joined by guests Dame Esther Rantzen and Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.

Sara Davies divided viewers on Morning Live today (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live viewers divided by Sara Davies

Viewers weren’t entirely sold on Sara as a presenter, with some insinuating she was a little loud for a morning TV show.

Some even labelled her appearance as “painful”.

As a result, one complained: “It’s rather painful listening to Sara Davies #MorningLive.”

A second cruelly tweeted: “How to become a presenter on ‘Strictly’ #MorningLive – criteria = been on SCD + has an accent + has a loud cackling laugh. Got all these? Then you’re in!”

“Why can’t @BBC use professional presenters on #MorningLive instead of a constant parade of second-rate. Are they chosen by decibel level?” questioned a third viewer.

Sara did win some Morning Live fans over

However, others were quick to warm to Sara’s style of presenting on the show.

One viewer said: “#MorningLive I have to say Sara Davies is looking really lovely on here this morning.”

“Absolutely loving @SaraDaviesCC already in #MorningLive,” gushed a second.

While a third added: “I just love Sara Davies, she’s fab. #MorningLive”.

Sara had fans ‘sobbing’ after an emotional interview on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den star Sara breaks down after leaving Strictly

Sara recently confessed how much she enjoyed her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

During an emotional appearance on It Takes Two, she gushed about loving the routine she’d made for herself.

“I just usually have a little routine…The alarm goes off at 5 o’clock, check my Instagram stories and you’ve [Aljaź] put a little post on and I’m like ‘oh, he’s woke up!’

“And then we’d meet at our little studio, we had our own set of keys, and I’d let us in, and then you’d go off and make the coffees.

“And I’d turn the glitterball on, even though we really didn’t need a glitterball at 6 o’clock in the morning, but it just got us in the mood,” she said, wiping away the tears.

