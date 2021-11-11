Strictly Tilly Ramsay
Strictly Come Dancing stars Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin were all smiles as they posed in a cosy snap together.

The star has continued to update fans on social media, while competing on the BBC One show with her Ukrainian partner.

But despite landing in the dreaded Strictly dance-off last weekend, Tilly and Nikita appear to be in good spirits.

Strictly: Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin

The photos showed Tilly cosying up to Nikita as they enjoyed a meal out.

In one, the star pouted with her lips angled towards Nikita.

Alongside the snaps, Tilly added: “It’s back to all smiles this week for our quickstep!!

Careful Tilly!

“I’ve been loving this dance and can’t wait for you all to see it on Saturday.”

Strictly fans rushed to comment on the post, with some poking fun at Tilly’s famous dad Gordon.

One joked: “Careful Tilly your dad won’t be happy.”

Tilly Ramsay, daughter of Gordon Ramsay, on Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly stars Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin were all smiles in a new photo (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly fans all making the same joke about Nikita Kuzmin’s appearance on It Takes Two

Another shared: “*Gordon entered the chat*.”

A third poked fun: “Daddy Ramsay ain’t gonna be happy about this one chief.”

Meanwhile, others commented on Tilly and Nikita’s close appearance.

Tilly and Nikita spark romance rumours

“I’m seeing more than just dance partners,” one speculated.

A second declared: “They are dating 100%.”

A third shared: “You look like you could be a couple and it’s really cute. Keep up the amazing work.”

Gordon Ramsay wedding
Strictly fans poked fun at Tilly’s dad Gordon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “Is it me or do these 2 naturally belong together! They look like they would complete each other!”

A fifth posted: “Uh oh I think Tilly has fallen in love with her dance partner.”

However, some fans were quick to declare that the pair were “just friends”.

It comes days after Tilly celebrated her joint birthday with dad Gordon.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty breaks his silence on mum’s ‘fix’ claims

While the Strictly star turned 20 last week, Gordon celebrated his 55th birthday.

The pair both shared touching tributes to each other, with the TV chef saying: “I can’t think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady.”

In addition, Tilly wrote: “Happy birthday to the best dad ever! You are the most supportive person and best role model I could ever ask for.”

