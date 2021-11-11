Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has spoken out about his mum’s claims that the BBC One show is fixed.

The Olympian and his dance partner Katya Jones were the sixth couple to be given the boot at the weekend and Adam’s mum Caroline was notvery happy about it.

She took to Twitter after his exit saying: “Total fix and I’m not buying the public vote.”

Olympian Adam commented on his mum’s ‘fix’ claims (Credit: BBC)

Caroline also hit out at the judges, tweeting: “The judging is not consistent or fair, not just with Adam either. And just so you know I am a kind person.”

Proud @adam_peaty and @Mrs_katjones such an amazing partnership and @Mrs_katjones you have taught my baby boy how to dance, thank you x Total fix and I’m not buying the public vote 👎@bbcstrictly @Mavise42Mavis @MichaelGunning1 @jademist_janet — Caroline Peaty (@cazliz123) November 7, 2021

What did Adam Peaty’s mum say about Strictly?

Adam jumped to his mum’s defence during an interview on BBC Breakfast this morning (November 11).

He said: “Mums are always going to support their own. She wanted to see me every Saturday night. You know how mums get, bless her.

“I love her to bits, she loves me to bits. I think she wanted to see me do a Paso, that’s all she wanted to see me do.”

Adam, 26, was then asked if he’d spoken to Caroline about her tweets.

Naga challenges Adam over his mum’s comments

Host Naga Munchetty said: “Have you had words with your mother?”

He replied saying that he didn’t want to “censor” anyone adding that his mum has her thoughts about it while he has his own.

“And my thought is the most important one to me, is that I had the most incredible time and everyone on that show deserves to be there.”

Adam and Katya were sent home at the weekend after getting the lowest score for their jive.

They were eliminated following a dance-off with Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Caroline had tweeted earlier about the bottom two, saying that neither couple deserved to be there.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones were voted off Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend (Credit: BBC)

And she later responded to a tweeter who claimed there is a difference between the worlds of sport and entertainment: “Everyone is entitled to an opinion.

“I have watched this show for the first time and I have seen with my own eyes that the judging is not consistent or fair.”

The BBC was forced to defend its hugely popular show earlier this week as reports suggested a bias towards its own stars.

The Sun reported that BBC celebs were 50% more likely to reach the final.

