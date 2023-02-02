Strictly: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s future on show ‘revealed’ amid fears they’ll be ‘poached by rival’

Strictly stars Tess Daly and Claudia Windkleman have reportedly landed a huge deal with BBC bosses to remain as hosts for another two years.

The hosting duo have become a significant part of the dance contest after presenting the show together for years.

And it’s clear that the BBC doesn’t want to see the beloved pair go just yet!

So what future is in store for them on the show?

Here’s everything we know.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s contracts have reportedly been extended for another two years (Credit: BBC)

Claudia and Tess on Strictly

Dynamic duo, Tess and Claudia, have been fronting Strictly Come Dancing together since 2014.

Tess has been a part of the show from the very beginning, as she hosted the show alongside the late Bruce Forsyth.

But when Bruce quit the show, It Takes Two presenter Claudia stepped in as co-anchor and the pair have inseparable on the show ever since.

While Claudia has branched out to front other shows including The Traitors, Tess’s main focus is her work on Strictly.

Last year, Tess said: “I can’t imagine being anywhere else. This will be the 18th year, and I’m still so passionate about it.”

But just how long will the pair continue to host the popular BBC One show for?

Beeb chiefs absolutely love Tess and Claudia and wouldn’t dream of ever losing them

According to a TV insider, the pair will be returning to host the show for at least another two years.

The duo have reportedly bagged a huge six-figure deal to return to the BBC1 dance show for another two years after fears that they’ll be ‘poached’ by other rivals.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have been hosting Strictly Come Dancing together for years (Credit: BBC)

BBC bosses fear they may lose the pair to rival broadcaster?

A source told The Sun: “Beeb chiefs absolutely love Tess and Claudia and wouldn’t dream of ever losing them.

“They are especially proud of the fact that they have two women hosting a show on a Saturday and Sunday on prime time BBC1.”

The source went on to claim that the pair were a ‘great value for money’, given the popularity that they bring to the show.

They added: “In the nine years they’ve been fronting the show, Tess and Claudia have become synonymous with the programme. And bosses couldn’t contemplate them not being its presenters. Which is why execs are so keen to sign them up for another two years and ensure they don’t get poached by a rival broadcaster for their big shows.”

A rep for Strictly had no comment when approached by ED!.

