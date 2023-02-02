Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly in front of Strictly logo
TV

Strictly: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s future on show ‘revealed’ amid fears they’ll be ‘poached by rival’

Looks like Tess and Claudia are back hosting Strictly for at least another two years!

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Strictly stars Tess Daly and Claudia Windkleman have reportedly landed a huge deal with BBC bosses to remain as hosts for another two years.

The hosting duo have become a significant part of the dance contest after presenting the show together for years.

And it’s clear that the BBC doesn’t want to see the beloved pair go just yet!

So what future is in store for them on the show?

Here’s everything we know.

Tess Daly placing her hand on her hip and Claudia Winkleman folding her arms on Strictly
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s contracts have reportedly been extended for another two years (Credit: BBC)

Claudia and Tess on Strictly

Dynamic duo, Tess and Claudia, have been fronting Strictly Come Dancing together since 2014.

Tess has been a part of the show from the very beginning, as she hosted the show alongside the late Bruce Forsyth.

But when Bruce quit the show, It Takes Two presenter Claudia stepped in as co-anchor and the pair have inseparable on the show ever since.

While Claudia has branched out to front other shows including The Traitors, Tess’s main focus is her work on Strictly.

Last year, Tess said: “I can’t imagine being anywhere else. This will be the 18th year, and I’m still so passionate about it.”

But just how long will the pair continue to host the popular BBC One show for?

Beeb chiefs absolutely love Tess and Claudia and wouldn’t dream of ever losing them

According to a TV insider, the pair will be returning to host the show for at least another two years.

The duo have reportedly bagged a huge six-figure deal to return to the BBC1 dance show for another two years after fears that they’ll be ‘poached’ by other rivals.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosting Strictly together
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have been hosting Strictly Come Dancing together for years (Credit: BBC)

BBC bosses fear they may lose the pair to rival broadcaster?

A source told The Sun: “Beeb chiefs absolutely love Tess and Claudia and wouldn’t dream of ever losing them.

“They are especially proud of the fact that they have two women hosting a show on a Saturday and Sunday on prime time BBC1.”

The source went on to claim that the pair were a ‘great value for money’, given the popularity that they bring to the show.

They added: “In the nine years they’ve been fronting the show, Tess and Claudia have become synonymous with the programme. And bosses couldn’t contemplate them not being its presenters. Which is why execs are so keen to sign them up for another two years and ensure they don’t get poached by a rival broadcaster for their big shows.”

A rep for Strictly had no comment when approached by ED!.

Read more: Strictly tour 2023 stars ‘inseparable’ as romance rumours fuel even further

YouTube video player

What are your thoughts on Strictly hosts Tess and Claudia? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

BBC One Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly

Trending Articles

Con O'Neill speaks on This Morning/Neil from Happy Valley frowns
Happy Valley star Con O’Neill admits finale script ‘blew my mind’ as he teases ‘extraordinary’ ending
Priscilla Presley looks serious, Lisa Marie Presley looks into the camera
Grieving Priscilla Presley makes heartbreaking vow as she marks late daughter Lisa Marie’s birthday
Sort Your Life Out: Stacey Solomon urged to rectify ‘shameful’ treatment of animals
Bradley and Barney speak in the RV in Breaking Dad
Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh reduced to tears by son Barney’s confession
Susanna Reid looks angry and Lady Victoria Harvey on GMB today
GMB: Susanna Reid called out by Prince Andrew’s ex for behaviour as host shuts down interview: ‘That’s enough’
Charley Webb playing Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale and posing on the red carpet
Emmerdale star Charley Webb shares devastating news as fans declare they’re ‘so sorry’