Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas kept producing tiny shoes on Saturday night’s show, and fans were divided over them.

The head judge used the small footwear to demonstrate what dancers were doing wrong.

Shirley’s shoes didn’t impress everyone (Credit: BBC)

Why did Shirley Ballas have tiny shoes on Strictly?

Shirley brought the shoes out to explain her critique.

She brought them out to show Fleur East her mistakes.

“When you rise on two toes,” she then produced her tiny pair of shoes.

“I’ve got my shoes again, I just want to show the viewers at home.”

Shirley then paraded the shoes on the desk as she continued: “Toe, toe, come out toe flat. Too many times it went: toe, toe, clunk on the heel.”

When it came to the voting lines opening, Claudia also referenced the shoes.

She demanded Shirley show them again for the announcement – and this time she brought out a small male pair of dancing shoes!

Shirley used her tiny shoes to demonstrate her point (Credit: BBC)

Viewers divided over the shoes

Fans at home were seriously divided over the use of the shoes.

Some loved the idea, feeling it really made them understand the judge’s critique.

“I love Shirley’s little shoes. Perfect way to illustrate what they mean,” shared one.

“I like Shirley bringing out the shoes, this is my first year watching Strictly and it helps me understand what she means,” agreed another.

A third added: “I actually find Shirley demonstrating what she means with the little shoes really helpful! A lot of the judges feedback goes over my head usually!”

“I’m loving Shirley Ballas’ little demo shoes … so cute,” said one more.

‘Creepy’

Others, however, thought the use of them was condescending and frankly a little creepy…

“OK, the little shoes are getting creepy now,” said one.

A second was angry: “The little shoes are annoying and a little condescending. Yes, you have to get a point across but don’t treat the contestants (and the audience) like we’re children in dance class.”

“Shirley put away the creepy little shoes,” said a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “Shirley bringing out those shoes is condescending af.”

“Somebody needs to take those creepy wee shoes away from Shirley,” said someone else.

“Has Shirley been killing elves under her desk and stealing their shoes??? I’m so confused. Please give me answers,” begged one more.

“I’ll tell ya where I’d shove those bloody shoes…” raged another.

Someone else agreed “You can stick your stupid little shoes Shirley.”

Expecting Shirley to bring out a dummy with the shoes. An odd addition. #Strictly #SCD pic.twitter.com/Rla7AGYWgQ — Claire (@WinderAsInMere) November 5, 2022

