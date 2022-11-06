Strictly star Shirley Ballas has revealed that she is taking time off work to tend to her mental health, following relentless trolling about her judging on the BBC One show.

It comes after ballroom legend Shirley was called out by fans for her “rude” behaviour towards pro dancer Dianne Buswell – something which Dianne has since broken her silence about.

Shirley came under fire for her ‘rude’ behaviour toward’s Dianne (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: What Happened between Shirley Ballas and Dianne?

In Saturday night’s Strictly, as Shirley was giving her feedback on Dianne and Tyler West’s Waltz, she called Dianne by the wrong name.

Despite the pair working together on the dancing show for the past five years, Shirley referred to Dianne as “Diana”.

The awkward error prompted many fans to call out the head judge on social media.

However, speaking to Notebook the 62-year-old star has opened up about feeling “fragile” after the online abuse she has received, as OK! reports.

The head judge has since revealed she’s taking time off for her mental health (Credit: BBC)

Shirley says Strictly has left her ‘so fragile’

“I’ve been trained from a very young age that you just get on with it, no matter how you’re feeling, but lately I’ve had a few cracks in that smile.

“I’m not always managing and I’m questioning myself,” she said.

The dancer said that even her boyfriend Danny Taylor had noticed a difference in her in my mental health and emotional state.

She added: “He said: ‘I think you’re ready for a break.’ I’m taking three weeks off at Christmas. I need to take care of myself a little bit more.”

Dianne is currently partnered up with Tyler West (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers were fuming over ‘rude’ Shirley

Shortly after Shirley’s slip of the tongue on Saturday night, many fans took to Twitter to call her out.

“Two weeks in a row Shirley has called Dianne ‘Diana,'” one viewer penned.

Another fumed: “I do think it’s rude of Shirley calling Dianne, Diana.”

“Not Shirley calling Dianne Diana again … when does it become disrespectful?” a third wrote.

A different account then quipped: “Why does Shirley continue to call Dianne the wrong name week on week?! It’s not Diana. Just ignorant at this stage.”

However, Dianne has taken to her Instagram page today (November 6) to set the record straight.

Dianne breaks her silence

Posting to her 879k followers, Dianne wrote: “Firstly thank you guys for all the support on our dance last night.

“It was a tough week but I am forever in awe of the hard work and dedication Tyler brings every single week.

“Another point I want to address is I have seen a lot of hateful comments aimed at Shirley for simply adding an ‘a’ to the end of my name which doesn’t offend me – but what does make me upset is someone being bullied online.

“We are all human and doing the best we can.

“Let’s all please be kind to one another and not put each other down.

“Once again thank you for all your positive messages it really does mean a lot to us all.”

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight (November 6) at 7.15pm on BBC One.

