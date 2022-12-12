Shirley Ballas hits back following backlash from Strictly viewers over her behaviour last night

Head judge Shirley Ballas has hit back following backlash from Strictly Come Dancing viewers yesterday (Sunday December 12) evening.

While the remaining couples each danced twice, Shirley had a memorable showing herself in the semi-final of the 22 series.

The 62-year-old – who has previously indicated she has been offered counselling over trolling – came in for particular flak on social media following the judges’ assessment of Will Mellor and Nancy Xu’s Paso Doble.

Shirley Ballas offers criticism during Sunday’s show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Shirley Ballas latest news

Fans were taken aback by the judges’ “harsh” scoring – and Shirley also had some tough words for the duo, too.

Although she praised Will’s “heart” and effort, Shirley referred to him projecting “arrogance” rather than confidence.

She also took a moment before delivering her remarks, heightening the tension after Will and Nancy’s performances.

And at one point, she acknowledged the reaction of the studio audience: “I’m used to booing after 55 years.”

But even though the other judges broadly agreed with Shirley’s points about Will, it wasn’t her only eye-opening moment during the episode.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu listen to Strictly feedback from Shirley (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Shirley Ballas and her Strictly semi-final feedback

Shirley also looked animated at other points when the cameras panned to her.

For example, she took to her feet to applaud dances from Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford.

But, a little unusually, she remained on her feet as she spoke with the celebrities and their pro partners.

That kind of exuberant behaviour is perhaps more associated with Bruno Tonioli from his time on the judging panel.

However, the reaction on social media included comparing Shirley to another judge known for his uncompromising appraisals.

Shirley Ballas applauds Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How viewers reacted

In the early hours of Monday (December 12) morning, Shirley fired back at some Twitter critics.

One person, who told her they read her book, claimed Shirley was “trying too hard to be Craig”.

However, Shirley shot back: “I never be any one but myself. I take my job seriously. Thank you for reading my book.”

And someone else tweeted about – but not to – her: “My favourite Shirley is Shirley-not-on-the-judging-panel Shirley.”

Quote-tweeting the post, Shirley coolly replied: “How kind. Respecting your opinion.”

Shirley’s supporters then responded to her by telling her how much they appreciate her approach in Strictly and on Twitter.

“I hope your okay! You’re only doing your job! Ignore all the haters!” one user wrote to her.

Another said: “I love how kind you are! I read and loved your book.”

And a third added: “Sick and tired of reading hate about you every week. you seem like such a gem. Love this outlook.”

Shirley Ballas stands up to make her point during the Strictly semis (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Shirley slaps down Twitter users

Shirley continued her dignified tone on Twitter later on Monday as she picked out other comments made about her.

A couple of tweets selected for response cruelly jibed about her being an “old bat”.

Echoing them she told one of the tweets’ authors: “Silly OLD bat. Hilarious thank you for the laugh. Enjoy the show.”

Shirley also had replies for several people who had responded to a post shared by author Marian Keyes. Marian had tweeted she felt Shirley had been “wrong”.

But Shirley replied: “Hope you’re enjoying the show. Results coming up today tune in. Sorry you feel I’m wrong yet again. Have a wonderful Christmas full of love and kindness.”

Sorry you feel I’m wrong yet again. Have a wonderful Christmas full of love and kindness.

She also told another tweeter who suggested she had “forgotten” ‘her therapy’ this week: “Lol hilarious thanks for the smile. I’m working on my HRT merry Christmas.”

The Strictly Come Dancing semi final results air tonight, Monday December 12, at 8.15pm on BBC One. And the Strictly 2022 final is on this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm.

