‘Incredibly challenging times’ for Strictly favourite amidst huge loss

A former Strictly favourite and Dragon’s Den star currently embroiled in some “incredibly challenging times” amidst a huge loss.

The star’s company is in the red, as the effect of the Covid pandemic have continued to blight the business.

Sara Davies has suffered a loss (Credit: BBC)

Strictly favourite suffering ‘incredibly challenging times’

Former Strictly star Sara Davies has seen her business Crafter’s Companion fall more than £1 million into the red.

Sara, of course, appeared on Strictly back in 2021 in which she was paired up with Aljaz Skorjanec. They finished in eighth place.

In notes to the accounts for the year to March 2022, the directors have described the period as “challenging”. The effects of the pandemic have continued to have an impact on the company, as have high freight costs and tariffs on Chinese imports.

The company’s auditors say: ‘The group and the company has suffered from reduced sales orders post year end and is in breach of banking covenants. As stated … these events or conditions indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast doubt on the group and company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

A spokesperson for the company has said: “‘Whilst these are incredibly challenging trading times, there is significant confidence in Crafter’s Companion; hence the financial investment. This will support the company’s next stage of growth without passing any cost on to the consumer.”

ED! has approached the company for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Abbington (@amanda_abbington74)

Amanda Abbington quits Strictly

Meanwhile Strictly hasbeen rocked following the announcement that Amanda has quit the show early.

The BBC announced the news during Monday night’s edition of It Takes Two. “Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future,” they said.

Amanda addressed her exit in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons, I am unable to continue,” she said.

“I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you,” she then added.

However, she failed to mention her dance partner Giovanni in her post – sparking feud rumours.

Anton discussed Amanda’s exit (Credit: ITV)

Could Amanda come back?

In other Strictly-related news, Anton Du Beke floated the possibility of the star coming back to the show following her exit.

He made the shock suggestion during an appearance on This Morning this week. Anton was on the show to discuss his new novel, however, the conversation soon turned to Strictly and the elephant in the room.

“Amanda! I couldn’t believe she’s leaving as well,” Alison Hammond said. “I was so upset.”

“Yeah, that’s terribly sad because she was terrific! Could have made it all the way to the final,” Anton replied. “I thought she was very, very good.”

“Such a shame,” Alison said. “Maybe she can do another year.” “Maybe she can come back,” Anton then said.

