Strictly viewers left in tears over pros’ ‘beautiful’ tribute to late Queen in Remembrance dance

The Strictly results show left viewers in tears after a tribute to the Queen during a Remembrance Sunday dance.

Yesterday (Sunday November 13) evening’s programme opened with the moving performance from the BBC show’s dance pros.

Stars such as Giovanni Pernice, Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington came together for the ballroom dance.

Kai Widdrington was among the Strictly pros taking part in the Remembrance Sunday dance (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Remembrance Sunday tribute

The pros waltzed across the dance floor fitted out impeccably in dress tails and vibrant red dresses.

The swirling dresses resembled poppies bobbing in a breeze when viewed from a high angle.

And at one point dozens of poppies were projected across the studio due to lighting effects.

The studio is covered in poppies (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The dance was set to the central section of Jupiter, a movement from Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite The Planets.

The music is also known for being used in the hymn I Vow to Thee, My Country.

Fans were moved by the Strictly pros’ performance (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly moment for the Queen

The stirring performance reached a poignant climax as it closed, with an image of the late Queen appearing above the orchestra.

The black and white likeness showed the Queen – who took part in driving duties during World War Two – in military uniform.

As the pros’ presentation came to an end, the couples turned and bowed to the image of the late monarch.

Then, as they remained facing forward and the camera pulled back from behind, the company all applauded.

Furthermore, Strictly pros bowed to an image of the Queen (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Strictly viewers reacted

Fans commented on social media about being affected by the dance – and the Queen tribute.

Writing on Instagram, former pro and It Takes Two host Janette Manrara admitted she was blown away by what she watched.

“One of the most beautiful numbers I have ever seen in the show. Simply stunning,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the comments section of the same post, another onlooker agreed they found it “beautiful”.

They wrote: “Exquisite. Absolutely beautiful, and what a gorgeous tribute to our wonderful late Queen. Thank you.”

Additionally, Strictly pros applauded at the end of their dance (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Other viewers also noted they had sobbed during the performance – and were grateful for the reference to the Queen.

“Absolutely loved this dance and it moved me to tears,” one said.

“Well I’m sobbing. Thank you. Poignant and beautiful reminder to our late great Queen Elizabeth II,” added someone else.

Absolutely beautiful and I loved the photo of the Queen at the end. Made me cry.

Another person wrote: “Absolutely beautiful and I loved the photo of the Queen at the end. Made me cry.”

And yet another fan agreed: “So beautiful. The picture of our late Queen had me in tears. Such a wonderful tribute.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 19, at 7.45pm.

