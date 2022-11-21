The Strictly results have left viewers fuming at the judges as Tyler West and Dianne Buswell left the competition at the weekend.

Last night’s results show saw Tyler and Dianne go up against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dance-off.

However, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas decided to save Molly and Carlos leaving Tyler saying goodbye to the competition.

Strictly judge Craig decided to save Molly and Carlos (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results

After both Tyler and Dianne and Molly and Carlos performed their routines again, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig said: “Wow, both couples danced so much better, they really did.

“I am finding this really difficult for the first time this season, but I would like to save Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi added: “Yes both couples were better in this performance, I’ve based my decision because of technique styles and presentation and I am going to save Molly and Carlos.”

Molly Rainford and Tyler West went against each other in the Strictly dance-off last night (Credit: BBC)

Who did Anton Du Beke save?

However, Anton Du Beke decided to save Tyler and Dianne which meant the decision was down to head judge Shirley.

Shirley said: “Well, I agree with my fellow judges, this is probably one of the most difficult dance off’s that we’ve ever had to choose.

“But I am going to go with what I believe in, and that is a quality of movement and precision in partnering, and I am going to go with Molly and Carlos.”

After the result, Tyler said the show “has changed my life in the sense it’s given me confidence, a new found family”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas had the final decision last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judges under fire

The decision left viewers fuming, and many have hit out at the judges.

One person said on Twitter: “Change of judges please but Anton!!!!”

They should replace the judges for this obvious error!

Another wrote: “Horrified! They should replace the judges for this obvious error! Think everyone but Molly’s family could see that!”

A third tweeted: “Poor decisions by the judges tonight! #Tydi were robbed tonight. Molly has been in bottom a few times now… neither of them should have been there really. Poor Dianne too, this was her year!”

Tyler and Dianne were sent home last night (Credit: BBC)

However, others agreed with the decision and thought Molly deserved to be saved.

One gushed: “I’m glad Tyler went home but Molly shouldn’t have been in the dance off! Molly needs to win the entire competition!”

Another added: “Glad Molly got through, she’s my favourite this year. Feel bad for Tyler though, he’s gone out at least two weeks too soon.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 26, from 7:15pm.

