Ex Strictly pro Oti Mabuse has opened up about how her body and weight have changed since she quit the BBC dance show – and confirmed she is making a return to the BBC ballroom.

Professional dancer Oti announced she was leaving Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year after seven years and two wins with her celebrity partners.

However, since stepping away from the Strictly dance floor, the 32-year-old dancer has said her figure has changed since she’s no longer as active as she was before.

The star has opened up about life after Strictly (Credit: SplashNews)

Oti Mabuse reveals weight change since Strictly

Oti explained how she’s gone from “being fit all the time” to sitting behind a desk now that she isn’t on the hit BBC One competition.

My body has completely changed from what I looked like, two, three years ago.

Speaking to Women’s Health, Oti said how her body no longer burns fat quickly and revealed that she is learning to make time for “physical aspects”.

She said: “I haven’t been dancing, right? My body has completely taken on a new shape. And you’re just like: ‘Oh my gosh, what is this? Is this turning 30?!’ My body has completely changed from what I looked like, two, three years ago.”

Oti explained how the lack of dancing has resulted in her not being as active as she was before.

She said: “My body just doesn’t burn as fast as it used to. I was going from dancing – literally running, jumping, being fit all the time – to sitting behind a desk or [sitting down when I’m] doing interviews.”

The Dancing On Ice judge added: “So I’ve learned that I need to make time for the physical aspects.”

The pro dancer has said her body has ‘completely changed’ (Credit: SplashNews)

She’s returning to the BBC ballroom!

Elsewhere in the interview, Oti also confirmed that she’ll be making a return to Strictly – but as choreographer for a festive routine.

Oti is coming back to the BBC show to share her creative expertise as a choreographer. She will be coming up with a dance routine with the professionals on the show this festive period.

“I’m choreographing a number on it,” the Masked Dancer star revealed.

“What an amazing opportunity to work behind the scenes and really enjoy the professionals’ talent because they’re such an amazing group to work with.”

Oti made history during her stint on Strictly as the only pro dancer to have lifted the prestigious Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years.

First with Kevin Fletcher in 2019, then again in 2020 with Bill Bailey.

Oti and Bill Bailey won the show in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Oti quit Strictly in February

In February, Oti released an emotional statement to confirm her exit.

At the time, she said: “Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

“I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK – which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much.”

She added: “I will always keeeep dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!”

