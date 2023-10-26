Nigel Harman told to ‘up his game’ as Shirley Ballas launches surprising put-down

Head Strictly judge Shirley Ballas made an appearance on It Takes Two last night (October 25) and insisted Nigel Harman needs to “up his game.”

Nigel is partnered with Katya Jones and has yet to find himself in the dance-off. However, his Strictly journey has still come with its fair share of criticism.

During week two, Shirley criticised Nigel’s Viennese Waltz, claiming his fleckerl footwork was “incorrect.” She added that the upper part of his spin was “off” and that he should “concentrate on some really simple footwork.”

Shirley appeared on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judge Shirley’s new advice for Nigel Harman

When discussing each of the contestants on It Takes Two, Shirley shared advice for how Nigel can continue to improve.

Admitting that she met him last week, Shirley said that she told the former EastEnders star that when he is practicing, “it needs to be as good as what he wants to put out on the Saturday evening.”

“There’s no difference, it should be as good as your last practice,” Shirley said. She added: “If you’re gonna wear your pet and leather shoes for the competition, you need to wear them in practice. If you’re gonna wear a jacket at the competition, wear it in the practice.”

Shirley said that the practice always needs to be as good as their performance on Saturday night. However, she noted with Nigel, and other contestants, that they’re always trying to “up their game.” But, according to Shirley, “That’s not necessary, your game should have been upped in your last practice.”

Shirley shares some new advice on how Nigel can improve (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judge Shirley still thinks Nigel Harman has ‘great potential’

Despite her harsh criticisms of Nigel, Shirley still believes the Casualty actor has “great potential.”

Praising his dance partner Katya, Shirley thinks that if he “follows her guidance,” he will be able to continue to show off his versatility.

Referring to the mistakes he made last weekend, Shirley whittled that down to nerves. In order to avoid that, Shirley said that should “focus” and act as if they are in their practice.

Read more: Why Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has found herself at the centre of a ‘sexism row’… again!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.