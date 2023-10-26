Strictly star flees rehearsals amid medical emergency: ‘I thought I was dying’

The latest Strictly news has seen Zara McDermott forced to leave rehearsals due to a medical emergency related to her boyfriend, Sam Thompson.

Partnered with Graziano di Prima, Zara was left with no choice but to rush to the doctor out of the blue in order to be by Sam’s side.

Strictly news: ‘I thought I was dying’

During an episode of his podcast, Staying Relevant, which he co-hosts alongside Pete Wicks, Sam and Pete discussed the moment Sam had severe kidney pain.

“You are the best friend,” Sam told Pete, adding: “You really are – you came to me when I thought I was dying and you literally were there for me.”

To which Pete replied: “Despite knowing there was nothing wrong with you.”

Sam continued: “Do you wanna know something worse? I made Zara leave her Strictly training early to come and see me at the doctors. And it was just for the guy to go: ‘Yeah, you’re fine’.”

Referring to the week as “tough”, Sam expressed his appreciation for his girlfriend, stating: “I love my girlfriend. I love my best friend so much – I’m so lucky!”

Fans cheer on Zara

Last Sunday (October 22), Zara and Graziano found themselves in the dance-off for a second time on Strictly. Luckily, they were saved by the panel once again.

Despite expressing on Instagram that she felt like “let myself down when I walked off the dance floor”, fans have been cheering Zara on for this weekend.

“I’m shocked, you’re doing amazing! Push yourself and let that confidence shine through because you never know when your last dance is babe, lots of love to you both,” one user wrote.

“You smashed that dance off! The joy on your face afterwards was so lovely to see. Here’s to many more weeks!” another person shared.

“Keep going Zara. Should never have been in the dance off anyway xx,” a third remarked.

