Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole has said he thinks Zara McDermott could leave the competition next.

Last weekend, Zara found herself in the dance-off with pro partner Graziano Di Prima. They faced Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer and were saved by the judges. Eddie was sent home.

However, Brendan has said he thinks Eddie shouldn’t have gone on Sunday and instead Zara should have been out.

Zara and Graziano faced the dance-off last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Brendan Cole on Strictly star Zara McDermott

The dancer spoke to Sky Bingo for ED!. He said: “In my opinion, Eddie [Kadi] shouldn’t have gone on Sunday, it should have been Zara [McDermott] and Graziano [Di Prima] because I think they were the weaker of the two dancers – having said that, they were both quite weak.

I’ve danced with a couple of people like her in the past and unfortunately she’s just not very good.

“It was unlikely that Eddie and Karen [Hauer] were going to go much further. Every one of his dances has pretty much looked the same, bar the one he got the highest score on. He didn’t really quite grasp what the ballroom and Latin side of Strictly is all about.”

Meanwhile, Brendan delivered a blow to Zara – predicting she could be at risk this weekend.

Brendan shared his opinions on last weekend’s show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When asked who he thinks is at risk this weekend, Brendan said: “I’ve been saying for about four weeks now that Zara [McDermott] is on her last dancing legs. I’ve danced with a couple of people like her in the past and unfortunately she’s just not very good.

“I think one of the judges alluded to it. Graziano [Di Prima] puts her down and then she just sort of stands there. You’re in a dance competition, you’ve got to move. I think alongside them, Annabel [Croft] and Johannes [Radebe] might also soon go.

“Annabel appears to be trying really hard and I think that on occasion she’s really lovely to watch, but when you watch somebody you want to be put at ease and I’m not at ease watching her yet.”

Eddie was sent home last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Latest Strictly elimination

He added: “In my opinion, unless one or both of these couples do something special soon, create some sort of magic, it’s unlikely they will be reaching the milestone of Blackpool.”

It comes after viewers were left fuming over Eddie’s exit. One person raged on Sunday night: “I think the judges got it wrong this week. Zara should’ve gone.”

However, someone else told Zara: “You did fab! It’s so obvious how hard you’re working and I’m so glad you’re going through to Halloween week!”

