Strictly star admitted to hospital for spinal surgery as fans wish him a ‘speedy recovery’

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Richard Coles has shared the news he’s been hospitalised for spinal surgery.

The 61-year-old star tweeted that his spine has been “upgraded” after being taken into theatre. He also shared a snap of his hand connected to a cannula.

In the post, he said: “Felt a tad woozy. The next thing I knew I was in recovery with an upgraded spine (not illustrated) having a lovely dream about dirigibles.”

Richard Coles revealed he’s had spinal surgery (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star flooded with get well soon messages after hospital news

Fans were quick to send Richard get well messages.

One follower penned: “I have a lot of gratitude for scientists and medics who developed anaesthetic. Imagine surgery before we had it. Speedy recovery to you.”

“Didn’t know you were in hospital. Hope you have a speedy recovery,” another added.

A third shared: “Wishing you all the best, Richard! I hope you will make a speedy recovery!” “Speedy recovery Richard. Anaesthetic dreams are often quite intriguing,” joked another fan.

The op comes after Richard announced he had found love again, three and a half years after the death of his husband.

Well I totally get the thing Michael Jackson had for Propofol. Felt a tad woozy next thing I knew I was in recovery with an upgraded spine (not illustrated) having a lovely dream about dirigibles. pic.twitter.com/Eq1iL1WDLg — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) October 6, 2023

‘I wanted to meet someone to share my life with’

Richard, who retired from the clergy a year ago, recently told the Sunday Times about his new partner, 58-year-old actor Dickie Cant. They met on a dating app called Elite Singles for people who are “serious about dating”.

Richard said: “I wanted to go on a website where I would meet someone who was not looking for a sugar daddy, who was my age, who lived in my sort of world, who I could share my life with.”

He also revealed he made the first move and it wasn’t long until they realised they had many of the same friends.

Here’s hoping Dickie is taking good care of Richard as he recovers from his op.

