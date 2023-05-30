Strictly star Richard Coles reveals he’s found love again following sad death of husband

In the latest Strictly Come Dancing news, former star Richard Coles has revealed he has found love again – following the death of his husband three years ago.

The 61-year-old, who appeared on the glitzy BBC One show back in 2017, lost his partner David Coles in 2019 following a battle with alcoholism.

And now, the ex-vicar and former pop star has candidly opened up about life after David – revealing he has found love and is happy in a new relationship.

Strictly news: Richard Coles finds love again

Richard was faced with heartache in 2019 when his husband, the Reverend David Coles, passed away. In a new interview, Richard admitted he is still “completely [expletive] up about” his death – but revealed he has now found love again.

I wanted to go on a website where I would meet someone who was not looking for a sugar daddy.

Looking for a new relationship, Richard told The Sunday Times that he took to the dating site Elite Singles. On the site, which is for people who are “serious about dating”, he met his new partner.

“I wanted to go on a website where I would meet someone who was not looking for a sugar daddy, who was my age, who lived in my sort of world, who I could share my life with,” he said.

Strictly star Richard on his new beau

It was on there, that he met his new man: 58-year-old Dickie Cant. He is the son of late actor and Play Away host Brian Cant. According to Richard, the pair struck up a close relationship on the site. It then later blossomed into something deeper once they met up in person.

Dickie reportedly made the first move, by sending Richard a “waving hello”. Soon after they then realised they had many mutual pals. He also recalled their first date to a Royal Horticultural Society.

When asked if he could see him moving in with Dickie, he responded: “We seem to be very easily alongside each other in our lives.”

When did David die?

Richard, who married his late partner David in a civil ceremony in 2010, was left devastated after David passed away in 2019.

The two lived together in a vicarage in Northamptonshire. They entered into a civil partnership in 2005, soon after Richard was ordained into the Anglican church.

