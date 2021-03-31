Rev Richard Coles has confirmed his husband David tragically died following a battle with alcoholism.

The 59-year-old broadcaster, who married his partner in a civil ceremony in 2010, was left devastated after David passed away in 2019.

Now, Richard has opened up on the painful details of his passing after receiving permission from his family.

Rev Richard Coles has opened up on his husband David’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rev Richard Coles say?

In an extract from The Madness of Grief: A Memoir of Love and Loss, he wrote: “It was really, really tough to see somebody you love destroy himself.

“It is like someone is drowning and you throw them a lifebelt but they are just not taking the lifebelt. And I did try everything I could think of to help him stop drinking, and in fairness to him he did try too, but it was too much for him.”

It was really, really tough to see somebody you love destroy himself

In addition, Richard shared: “I think for David it was a useful sort of way for taking pain away. He really liked being drunk as well.

“Before he got to the obnoxious stage when he was at the jolly stage he was really, really good fun. But like most things it really doesn’t take long for what was uproarious fun to become unbearable.”

I’m very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while. Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral. Funeral details to follow. “The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended”. pic.twitter.com/usvLDIBDv7 — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) December 17, 2019

Furthermore, the former Strictly star admitted his late partner wouldn’t have wanted him to share his struggles.

However, Richard received permission from David’s family.

Read more: Kate Garraway latest: A timeline of Derek’s health after one year in hospital

When did David die?

Back in December 2019, Richard was heartbroken after his partner David passed away.

At the time, the TV star shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter.

Richard revealed David battled alcoholism (Credit: BBC)

Richard, who appeared in the 2017 series of Strictly, said: “I’m very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while.

“Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral. Funeral details to follow. The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan latest news: Archbishop confirms couple ‘didn’t marry in secret’

The Church of England priests lived together in a vicarage in Northamptonshire.

The couple entered into a civil partnership in 2005, soon after Richard was ordained into the Anglican church.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.