Strictly fans after news of the elimination results tonight might be a little disappointed as the World Cup throws a bit of a spanner in the works.

As telly fans will know, it’s been all change on the box since the tournament kicked off in Qatar.

The soaps have moved, I’m A Celebrity has been shown earlier in the month than ever before and now it’s the turn of Strictly Come Dancing to fall foul in the schedules.

You can catch Tess and Claudia on the Strictly results show a little earlier than usual tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Blow for fans of the results show

The Strictly results show is usually a 45-minute spectacular that sees a pro routine, a special celebrity singing guest and, of course, the dreaded dance-off.

It usually airs from 7.15pm on BBC One, with the results being announced just before 8pm.

However, the schedule has gone out the window tonight (Sunday November 27).

That’s because the BBC is showing the Croatia vs Canada and Spain vs Germany matches – with a little Strictly results show sandwiched in between.

As a result, the show will be shorter than usual – just 30 minutes long.

It’ll also kick off at the pretty early time of 6pm, with the result announced just before 6.30pm.

For fans of the musical performance, fear not, because one is scheduled.

It’ll feature Tom Grennan and Joel Corry – and we hope Giovanni Pernice providing pro dancer support!

There will also be a routine from the pros to kick off the show.

So what will they chop to save 15 minutes? Claudia Winkleman’s chats with the safe couples? Her interviews with the judges? Or perhaps the recap of the night before?

You’ll just have to tune in and see!

The Strictly gang were in Blackpool last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Quarter-final is moving, too

However, there are more changes coming to Strictly going forward.

It was previously revealed that the quarter-final will take place on a Friday for the first time ever.

This is because, you guessed it, football’s on the BBC on the Saturday night in Strictly’s usual spot!

As a result, the musicals-themed quarter-final will take place live on BBC One on Friday December 2.

The results show will also move, it’ll be aired on Saturday December 3 – so we’ll know who’s in the semi-final of the 2022 series a day sooner.

What happened on Strictly last night?

The remaining couples took to the floor, impressing the judges with their sambas, rhumbas and Argentine tangos.

However, Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima were missing.

And this is because the former Coronation Street actress tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on in the week.

According to Strictly protocol, the couple will return to the dance floor next weekend in time for the quarter-final.

Of course, this is providing that Kym – and indeed partner Graz – test negative in time.

