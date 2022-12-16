The latest Strictly news ahead of tomorrow’s final (December 17) has seen former professional dancer Robin Windsor make a shock claim about Anton Du Beke.

The dancer, 43, appeared on Strictly as a professional from 2010 to 2013.

Robin discussed his thoughts on this year’s series with Betway.

Speaking about Anton, the star explained that he was happy Anton was a judge on the panel.

However, he picked up on behaviour that signalled Anton wanted the job way before he actually landed it.

Robin Windsor with his celebrity partner Deborah Meaden and Sir Bruce Forsyth on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly news: Robin Windsor makes Anton confession

He said: “Anton was born to be in that judging chair. He’s definitely done his dues on the show and he’s had such tough partners, as we all know.”

Robin then continued to allege: “He’s always had his eye on the judging panel.”

Clearly meaning no harm, he added: “And I cannot think of anybody more perfect to be sat in that chair.

“Not only has he been absolutely fabulous, but he also won the NTA for Best Judge and quite rightly so.

“He’s got a little hint of Len [Goodman] in him, he’s a traditional ballroom dancer and I’m so thrilled that he’s sat on that seat.”

Anton became a permanent judge in 2021, taking over from Bruno Tonioli after filling in for Motsi Mabuse briefly the previous year.

Anton became a permanent judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Robin’s views on contestants

Robin also spoke about his views on this year’s show.

He said: “I’m still an avid fan, even though it’s been 10 years since I’ve been on the show. It was a tough one for me this year because last year was the most iconic year of Strictly they’ve ever had.

“The standard of dancing was at the highest it’s ever been and you had the first male same-sex couple and the first deaf contestant. Last year was incredible, so they had an awful lot to live up to.”

Speaking about contestant Hamza Yassin, he added: “Hamza was my finalist from day one, but not before he danced – I have to admit. I guess it’s a little bit of the Lisa Riley syndrome.

“His first dance was incredible and on that first show I said: ‘He’s going to be straight in the final.’

“Helen started off a little rough and I wasn’t such a huge fan at the beginning. But for me, she is what Strictly is all about. The cabaret dance that she did for her Couple’s Choice was the dance of the series.

“It was a big two fingers up to anyone who had hurt her. She didn’t do too well in the semi-final, but she’s a well deserving finalist.

“I’m annoyed that there’s only one ballroom dance in the final. There’s three Couple’s Choices, which are almost show dances for me. I feel that they should have had a bigger variation of dances in the final.”

Robin went on to say that he believes the winner is between Hamza and Helen Skelton.

The Strictly final is on BBC One tomorrow night (December 17) at 7.05pm.

