Strictly star Hamza Yassin has revealed that he’s feeling “happier, healthier and fitter” after a huge weight loss since starting out on the BBC dance show.

The wildlife presenter, 32, is currently competing on the BBC dancing competition with dance partner Jowita Przystał.

Strictly’s 2022 final is taking place on Saturday (December 17).

Speaking ahead of the final at a Strictly press conference, Hamza opened up about his health and weight loss.

Hamza and Jowita are paired together on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Hamza Yassin speaks about weight loss

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Hamza said: “I’ve lost nearly 13kilos so over a stone and a half.

“My feet are not achy any more and I’m seeing body parts being defined and I feel so much happier, fitter, and healthier.

“I hope I can keep it going – it will be amazing if I can. I am certainly healthier.”

He then added: “I have lost 4-5 inches across my waist, it’s just nuts.

“This suit I’m wearing was tailor-made at the beginning and now I’m wearing a belt to tighten it. It’s an amazing feeling. Dancing is an incredible workout. There’s no need to go running.”

Hamza’s Strictly journey

Hamza and pro partner Jowita have been wowing fans week after week. The pair have consistently topped the leaderboard.

He continued: “Each week is a new dance, and it feels like you’re back at square one again and you’re learning a different hold or different feeling and for some of it you have to act the dances.

“I’m certainly out of my comfort zone. If you put me in front of a lion charging at me with a camera I’ll be like cool, I am confident.

“Whereas here I’m in clothes that I would never normally wear and doing stuff I wouldn’t normally do and I don’t hear the music – believe it or not – I feel the music. Like if there’s a rhythm I can feel it.

“Confidence is a tough thing but I feel like my dyslexia helps with my dancing, so I have that to rely on. The 3D thinking of where we need to be, that’s perfect.”

The presenter credits Jowita for his success on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Hamza’s reason for wanting to win

Hamza revealed that he would love to win the show as a thank you to his dance partner Jowita.

He said: “For me, it would come down to sharing the stage with this absolutely amazing woman, knowing what she’s been through in her life and what I’ve done in my lifetime.

“It would be like the icing on the cake, Christmas, Easter, all mixed together. I can’t give her anything in life that she can’t get herself.

“The only thing I can do is my best on that dance floor and hopefully we can lift that Glitter Ball trophy together.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 17) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

