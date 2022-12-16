Fans of Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice were dealt a blow earlier this series when he departed the competition very early on.

However, it’s clear that despite being the second pro to leave the 2022 series, he’s still a very much-loved part of the Strictly Come Dancing family.

So much so that the powers that be clearly feel that Giovanni is ripe for the picking when it comes to making fun of him.

Giovanni fans wish the Strictly hunk was ‘hopelessly devoted’ to them (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly: Giovanni Pernice ribbed by bosses

Last night (December 15), the official Strictly Instagram page paid, erm, homage to Giovanni.

It posted a clip of the hunky dancer singing… if you can call it that!

Sharing a montage of unseen clips of Giovanni singing, the post was captioned: “Dropping tonight, Now That’s What I Call Gio volume three. His long awaited follow-up album.”

It showed him singing Wham!’s I’m Your Man, Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time and Olivia Newton John’s Hopelessly Devoted To You.

Giovanni is also seen belting out an operatic number and a Steps tune.

Giovanni fans react to Strictly post

However, fans have urged him “don’t give up the day job”!

“Every stray dog in my area is sat outside my house right now. I think it was Hopelessly Devoted that brought them here, or it could have been the constipated Britney!!” joked one.

“Either way his talents are endless!” they laughed.

“Would be highly unfair if, on top of his striking good looks and amazing dancing talent, he could also sing.

“Come on, let other men have half a chance out there,” said another.

“A man of many talents. Gio, never give up dancing!” laughed another.

“We can’t be good at everything,” said another.

“Gio, stick to the dancing,” another urged.

‘Please let him have a decent partner next year’

However, others took the chance to issue a plea to the programme makers ahead of the 2023 series.

“God I missed Gio this year,” said one.

“Missed Gio this series, please let him have a decent partner next year,” another prayed.

“Can’t wait to see who he’s paired with next year,” said another.

“Strictly without Gio is like summer without sun,” said another.

“Not enough Gio on Strictly this year, he’s the best,” said another.

Elsewhere, Giovanni has been out spending his hard-earned cash as he went Christmas shopping with pals.

Giovanni was out spending his hard-earned cash while Christmas shopping this week (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly Come Dancing final weekend

Meanwhile, the remaining four celebrities are gearing up for this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin will battle it out for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Of course, it was won by Giovanni and his celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis last year.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 17) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

