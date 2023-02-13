Strictly star Gorka Marquez has congratulated Helen Skelton after she was given some “amazing” news.

Gorka was partnered with Helen for the 2022 instalment of Strictly. However, despite being an enamoured pair, they failed to win the contest.

Countryfile host Hamza Yassin snatched the iconic Glitterball trophy instead.

But just because this series is over, however, doesn’t mean Gorka and Helen have gone their separate ways.

And, after Helen won the Strictly live tour, Gorka didn’t hesitate to gush over her victory online.

Strictly news: Gorka praises Helen Skelton

Despite being Gorka‘s partner for the 2022 series of Strictly, Helen, for the live tour, was partnered with Kai Widdrington.

The tour commenced in January and had celebs and dancers alike show off their moves around the country.

It came to an end on Sunday (February 12) in Glasgow and, for Helen, it proved to be a worthwhile endeavour.

She and Kai staved off fierce competition and ended up winning the competition.

The picture shows the pair beaming while both holding trophies engraved with the word “Winner”.

Each show on the tour is determined by an audience vote and, having won the most shows, Helen and Kai were declared tour champions.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kai congratulated Helen.

He posted a picture of the pair behind stage, each holding their respective trophies.

“@HelenSkelton, you’re a superstar and it’s been my absolute pleasure to share the stage with you every single night,” the 27-year-old professional dancer wrote. “Memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you.”

The post has since received over 20,000 likes and the comments were full of Strictly stars commending Helen and Kai for their hard work.

Kai’s romantic partner Nadiya Bychkova said, “Well done”.

Meanwhile, Jowita Przystal commented a chain of red love-heart emojis.

Carlos Gu applauded: “You guys have been amazing. Adore you!” He ended the comment with a purple love heart and two kisses.

Posting three clapping-hand emoticons, Gorka gushed: “Amazing!”

Fans congratulate Helen

It wasn’t just the Strictly dancers who complemented Helen and Kai on their brilliant win. Fans of the show also flocked to the comment section to detail their well wishes.

“Where do we begin?” one fan said. “Congratulations to you both. Knew you’d get them.”

A second user wrote: “My winners. So deserved!”

A third expressed: “Congratulations, guys. You’ve been amazing! Saw the show in Sheffield, loved it!”

And a fourth fan exclaimed: “So proud of both of you! You are incredible. Love you both.”

