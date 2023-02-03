Helen Skelton makes admission about Gorka Marquez as she admits ‘he’ll probably hate me for saying this’

Helen Skelton shared how Gorka Marquez ‘gave her a kick up the bum’ during a Loose Women appearance today.

Countryfile presenter Helen admitted her former Strictly partner may come off differently when performing to how he is off screen.

But the 39-year-old praised the popular pro’s unselfish nature and dedication, insisting he doesn’t get the plaudits he deserves.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez were runners up in Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Helen Skelton speaks about Gorka Marquez on Loose Women today

Strictly runner up Helen indicated to the Loose Women panellists and audience during Friday’s (February 3) show that Gorka may not appreciate speaking about what he’s ‘really like’.

Asked about their connection, host Kaye Adams – who was also part of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 – suggested Gorka was focused on Helen thriving, rather than his own success.

Helen responded: “Gorka – and he’ll probably hate me for saying this – is outwardly so macho and cool. But he’s so sensitive in the best possible way.

“He was always second-guessing what would be right for me.

Gorka never once tried to take any of the limelight.

“And he’s selfless. All the routines he did for me were to make me look good. Gorka never once tried to take any of the limelight.”

The mum-of-three added: “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Helen Skelton addressed how her ex pro partner is ‘sensitive’ (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Loose Women today

Helen also reflected on how Gorka’s attempts to gee up her confidence were also crucial.

“He was such a good friend to me throughout the whole thing because obviously it took me a while to find my stride,” she said.

“But he gave me a kick up the bum in the best possible way.”

Helen is currently performing in venues across the UK as the Strictly live tour rumbles on.

However, for these shows, she is dancing with Kai Widdrington.

Gorka Marquez appeared on Loose Women earlier this week – and left a short video message of encouragement for his pal (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

But it seems Gorka still maintains a close interest in her performances and “phones most days”.

And she also admitted to being “so nervous” when he came to watch her and Kai at a recent show.

“I’m very, very lucky in that I’ve got a great friend in Gorka,” she emphasised.

Read more: Strictly star Helen Skelton issues Gorka Marquez a warning over his daughter

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.