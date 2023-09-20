Strictly pro makes shock confession about ‘secret’ romances on show

In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, Brendan Cole has made a shock new confession relating to the show’s ‘curse’.

Brendan, a pro on Strictly between 2004 and 2017, claims there have been ‘secret’ romances on the series fans don’t know about.

Speaking to The Sun, he suggested: “Generally, every year something happens between a dancer and a contestant.”

Brendan Cole has made new ‘Strictly curse’ claims (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

Strictly news

The 47-year-old has made the headlines over ‘Strictly curse’ claims in the past himself. He and Natasha Kaplinsky were paired up for the first series in 2004, which they won together.

Both he and Natasha were said to be in relationships at the time, with Brendan linked to fellow pro Camilla Dallerup.

Natasha and Brendan were accused of having an affair during their time on the show, which Brendan has denied.

He’s said previously: “I didn’t cross any lines with Natasha. I was single. Camilla had ended the relationship very early on in the series so what happened, happened after that.”

Brendan Cole is a married dad-of-two (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brendan Cole on Strictly romances

Fan favourite Brendan married wife Zoe in 2010, and they share two children together. In recent months they have lived in Mallorca, where the family are renovating a property.

But that hasn’t prevented Brendan from keeping tabs on the Strictly latest. And he reckons moves may be being made off the dance floor, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Cole (@brendancoleinsta)

“I’ve been in series where five or six little love connections have been happening and most of them haven’t been found out,” Brendan told The Sun.

Speaking about the 2023 series participants, he added: “I’d be very surprised if there wasn’t something going on somewhere with somebody because that’s human nature.”

Furthermore, Brendan went on: “We love to love and in that particular environment, where you are hands on with each other 24/7, there’s a little of excitement between two people.”

Other Strictly pros who have been linked to the ‘curse’ over the years include Kristina Rihanoff, Giovanni Pernice, and Kevin Clifton.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is next on TV on Saturday, September 23, on BBC One at 6.15pm.

