Strictly favourite hits back over ‘fix’ claims: ‘I’ve certainly never done this style of dancing’

Does one of the Strictly hopefuls have an unfair advantage?

By Joel Harley

A favourite from the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing line-up has hit back at claims that the show is “fixed”. As the Strictly hopeful’s dance past came into question, the star was forced to defend herself.

Irish TV presenter and broadcaster Angela Scanlon has come under fire for her ‘professional’ Irish dance training. Some feel like her training may give her an unfair advantage.

But does Angela really have the edge over her fellow competitors? She doesn’t think so…

Angela Scanlon mid-conversation
Some think that Angela Scanlon might have an unfair edge over the competition (Credit: BBC RTE)

Strictly 2023: Angela Scanlon on her dance experience

The Daily Mail reported today that Angela has fielded accusations from fans who claim she has an unfair advantage over other competitors. Angela, 39, trained professionally with the O’Shea Irish Dance Company in 2001.

Angela hit back at these claims, pointing out that Irish dancing routines are done solo – whereas she will dance with partner Carlos Gu on the show.

“Most people, you grow up in Ireland, you do Irish dancing. But I’ve never done ballroom, I’ve certainly never done a rumba or any of this style of dancing.” she said.

She continued: “You dance on your own and it’s very stiff. So the salsa hips, I don’t know how we’re going to achieve that. I have to take into consideration my partner’s limbs and presence – so we’ll see.”

Angela Scanlon talking while on The One Show on BBC One
Angela is bookies’ second favourite to win the competition (Credit: YouTube)

Bookies reveal favourites ahead of new Strictly series

Angela’s comments comes as the bookies released their predictions for the competition. Angela is second favourite to win, with odds of 4/1.

However, in the lead, Bobby Brazier is currently top pick to win, at odds of 7/2. In third place, Nigel Harman is tipped at 6/1.

But who is your favourite to win Strictly? And could Angela’s prior experience help her to pip the others to the post?

Read more: Brendan Cole issues warning to Strictly star Bobby Brazier: ‘He needs to pull himself together’

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, September 23 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Our 15 fabulous couples! Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is on! ✨

